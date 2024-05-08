Cortavo Recognized on Cloudtango’s MSP Select 2024
We chose Cortavo because it consistently achieves exceptional results, setting a benchmark for excellence in the industry.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a powerful tool for progress, it will clearly disrupt how IT is managed within organizations. AI brings new cybersecurity risks, but despite these challenges, it offers immense potential to increase efficiency and productivity. In this new environment, managed service providers will play a vital role in creating a more productive and secure business environment.
— Jordi Vilanova, Managing Director at Cloudtango
Every year, Cloudtango honors the most successful managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States. In this tenth edition, MSP Select continues to highlight technical excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction provided by the industry across the United States, in what has become a reliable reference due to its independent, unbiased approach, as well as in-depth analysis. For 2024, technical analysis focused on cybersecurity, support, infrastructure, and cloud services, while underlining positive trends in business growth, customer satisfaction, technical certifications, and continual service improvement. “Exceptional customer service isn't just about metrics; it's about surpassing expectations, embodying innovation, and inspiring confidence," said Jordi Vilanova, Managing Director at Cloudtango. "We chose Cortavo because it consistently achieves exceptional results, setting a benchmark for excellence in the industry."
MSP Select reflects an excellent track record delivering innovative IT solutions, cybersecurity solutions, and cloud services. By being selected, Cortavo demonstrated outstanding capabilities while exceeding customer expectations.
About Cortavo
Cortavo, a distinguished Managed Services Provider (MSP), takes center stage as a trailblazer in the industry, redefining excellence in IT solutions. Renowned for its all-encompassing and swift services, Cortavo specializes in IT service desk support and implementing Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments. Our commitment extends to robust cybersecurity, ensuring organizations are fortified against evolving digital threats. Moreover, Cortavo stands out with professional services backed by engineering expertise, offering tailored solutions that align seamlessly with business objectives. From internet services and networking gear to end-user hardware such as PCs and monitors, Cortavo's comprehensive approach positions it at the forefront of the MSP landscape, delivering unparalleled support for organizations navigating the complexities of the digital age. Visit website here.
About Cloudtango
Our mission is to help businesses connect with managed service providers.
Technology helps drive innovation and we believe that managed service providers (MSPs) play a vital role in turning IT into a distinctive advantage. With Cloudtango, we provide technology leaders the information and analysis that will help them navigate their cloud journey and guide them to the right MSP in order to succeed.
Peter Ricks
Cortavo
+1 678-708-8441
peter.ricks@cortavo.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn