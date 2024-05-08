Symplast Welcomes Michael Hervis as Vice President of Revenue Expansion
Symplast Appoints Michael Hervis as VP of Revenue Expansion, Enhancing Client Revenues with Expertise and Innovation in Symplast Payments.
We are delighted to welcome Michael Hervis to the Symplast. His experience and proven track record in driving revenue growth make him an invaluable asset as we innovate and elevate our offerings.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symplast, the leading Mobile-First EHR & Practice Management solution for the medical aesthetics industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Hervis as Vice President of Revenue Expansion. In his new role, Mr. Hervis will spearhead initiatives to optimize the Symplast Payments platform, bringing invaluable expertise to enhance client revenues and streamline cash flow processes.
— Facundo Formica, CEO
With over 16 years of experience in the FinTech and SaaS industries, Michael Hervis is a dynamic executive leader renowned for his ability to identify opportunities, devise effective strategies, and motivate teams to surpass expectations. His extensive background includes driving growth in diverse sectors such as Payment Processing, E-Commerce, Professional Employer Organization (PEO), Payroll, and Administrative Service Organization (ASO).
A Miami native and alumnus of Florida State University, where he earned dual Bachelor's degrees in Finance and Multinational Business Operations, Mr. Hervis embodies Symplast's commitment to excellence and innovation. His people-centric approach ensures that businesses receive personalized solutions tailored to their unique needs, fostering meaningful connections in an increasingly digital business landscape.
"I am thrilled to join the Symplast team and contribute to the company's mission of empowering medical aesthetics practices," said Michael Hervis. "Symplast's dedication to putting people first aligns perfectly with my own values, and I am eager to leverage my expertise to drive revenue expansion and deliver exceptional value to our clients."
As Vice President of Revenue Expansion, Mr. Hervis will focus on implementing cutting-edge technology and services to optimize Symplast Payments, enabling clients to maximize revenues and improve cash flow seamlessly. His strategic vision and results-driven approach will further solidify Symplast's position as a leader in the industry.
"We are delighted to welcome Michael Hervis to the Symplast family," said Symplast CEO, Facundo Formica. "His wealth of experience and proven track record in driving revenue growth make him an invaluable asset as we continue to innovate and elevate our offerings. With Michael at the helm, we are confident in our ability to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and drive sustained success for Symplast."
For more information about Symplast and its industry-leading solutions, visit symplast.com.
About Symplast:
Symplast is the leading Mobile-First EHR/Practice Management software solution for the medical aesthetic industry, delivering a HIPAA secure cloud platform to over 4,500 aesthetic users across the globe. Symplast's user-friendly, cutting-edge technology optimizes workflows, enhances patient engagement, and improves practice profitability. From front desk automation to clinical intelligence, Symplast eliminates inefficiencies to streamline operations and empower aesthetic practitioners to thrive in a competitive landscape.
Contact:
Symplast Media Relations
Email: hello@symplast.com
Phone: (844) 796-7527
Natan Levy
Symplast
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram