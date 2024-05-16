John Rossman Releases “Big Bet Leadership” – A New Playbook for Success in the Hyper-Digital Era
John Rossman is a former Amazon executive, Gates Foundation and T-Mobile advisor, an expert on digital transformation, and a sought-after keynote speaker.
Through his consultancy, Rossman Partners, he partners with business leaders to solve wicked business problems and succeed at major transformations.
Inspired by Big Bet Legends Jeff Bezos, John Ledger, Elon Musk and Satya Nadella, author John Rossman Presents a Strategic Guide for Business Leaders
‘Big Bet Leadership’ is not just an understanding of the principles of success, but a real-world application guide, built from the ground up to enact substantial change and achieve ambitious goals”UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneering strategist, Amazon veteran, former Gates Foundation and T-Mobile advisor John Rossman announces the release of his latest book, “Big Bet Leadership: Your Transformation Playbook for Winning in the Hyper-Digital Era,” co-authored with Kevin McCaffrey. This fast moving book hits the shelves on February 27, 2024, and is poised to redefine leadership tactics and culture for businesses to transform, navigate and triumph in today's competitive environment. One that is going to get more competitive in the age of artificial intelligence.
— John Rossman
John Rossman, acclaimed for his influential role at Amazon and his authoritative expertise on digital innovation, joins forces with former T-Mobile and Google strategy operations leader Kevin McCaffrey to distill modern leadership and transformation strategies rooted in their real-world experiences. “Big Bet Leadership” directly leverages Rossman’s extensive background at Amazon, the Gates Foundation, T-Mobile and dozens of clients to provide readers with practical applications in leading transformations.
With over 75% of all digital transformations and growth strategies failing, but realizing that incremental efforts will not create competitive advantage, Big Bet Leadership addresses a new way of thinking, creating environments and management techniques specifically designed for the big bets.
Key Insights and Practical Strategies for Tomorrow’s Leaders
Rossman’s latest literary work is more than a compilation of leadership ideas; it’s a detailed blueprint and operating model designed for leaders who dare to make high-potential, high-risk initiatives in technology and business strategy. Through a mix of case studies, practical advice, and actionable strategies, “Big Bet Leadership” equips executives and entrepreneurs with the tools needed to thrive in an increasingly complex digital ecosystem.
“What we deliver with ‘Big Bet Leadership’ is not just an understanding of the principles of success, but a real-world application guide, built from the ground up to enact substantial change and achieve ambitious goals,” states John Rossman.
Anticipated Impact on Current and Aspiring Leaders
The release of “Big Bet Leadership” comes at a critical time when businesses across the globe are seeking direction on digital transformation and innovation. As keynote speakers on leadership, John Rossman brings a wealth of experience and insight that is critical to C-suite executives, managers, and entrepreneurs alike. This book is particularly vital for those looking to understand and implement the core Amazon leadership principles that have driven the success of one of the world's most influential tech giants.
“Big Bet Leadership” is available for purchase at all book outlets in hardcover, digital and audio formats. The dedicated website, www.BigBetLeadership.com, offers additional resources such as a journal, frameworks, videos, case studies and a Big Bet AI agent to aid readers in applying the book's principles.
Big Bet Leadership is for executives at any size company, nonprofits and public sector entities alike.
Embrace the opportunity to transform your business, team performance and leadership culture with this essential read.
About John Rossman
John Rossman is a former Amazon executive, Gates Foundation and T-Mobile advisor, an expert on digital transformation, and a sought-after keynote speaker. He has authored multiple books on leadership and digital strategy, including the acclaimed “The Amazon Way” and “Think Like Amazon.” Through his consultancy, Rossman Partners, he partners with business leaders to solve wicked business problems and succeed at major transformations.
