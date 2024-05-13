Sawtooth Technologies and Sawtooth Software Reveal Changes to Their Brands
Sawtooth Technologies to become WinCati Solutions; Sawtooth Software's consulting group to service consulting customers and assume the Sawtooth.com domain name.
We’re excited to service the many customers that have used Sawtooth Technologies as a provider of consulting services. They will be welcomed by Keith Chrzan and our analytics group.”PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sawtooth Technologies (Northbrook, IL, USA) and Sawtooth Software (Provo, Utah, USA) announce the rebranding of the Sawtooth Technologies company to WinCati Solutions, Inc. This rebranding reflects WinCati Solutions’ continued focus on servicing its CATI customers.
With this change, WinCati Solutions is discontinuing its conjoint analysis and related analytics consulting, and encouraging its consulting customers to use Sawtooth Software’s consulting group for these services (www.sawtoothsoftware.com/consulting). As part of this agreement, Sawtooth Software will assume the Sawtooth.com domain name, previously owned by Sawtooth Technologies. WinCati Solutions will now use WinCati.com as its domain name.
“We are pleased to launch WinCati.com and focus our efforts on the WinCati application and customers,” says Lana Lambros, Director of Administrative Services at WinCati Solutions. “WinCati provides a singular combination of features, expandability, and value that delivers rigorous, cost-effective research.”
Sawtooth Software will continue its focus on providing flexible, powerful, easy-to-use survey platforms, analytical consulting, and educating a growing audience about choice and marketing analytics.
“We’re excited to service the many customers that have used Sawtooth Technologies as a provider of consulting services. They will be welcomed by Keith Chrzan and our analytics group,” says Bryan Orme, CEO of Sawtooth Software. “We appreciate the friendly relationship we’ve enjoyed with Sawtooth Technologies over many years and are honored to be caretakers of the Sawtooth name.”
About WinCati Solutions
WinCati Solutions (formerly Sawtooth Technologies) was founded in 1995 as an offshoot of Sawtooth Software. Now known as WinCati Solutions, Inc., they provide software for research data collection. Their software enables users to create CATI, Web, Mixed-Mode and CATI-Qualtrics surveys to conduct market research and solicit feedback for businesses, organizations, and universities. WinCati Solutions is headquartered in Northbrook, IL and is privately owned. For more information, visit wincati.com.
About Sawtooth Software
Founded in 1983, Sawtooth Software is a leading provider of survey software for marketing and social science research. They are experts in product and pricing research and are recognized as the worldwide leader in Conjoint Analysis and MaxDiff solutions. Sawtooth Software is headquartered in Provo, UT and is privately owned. For more information, visit sawtooth.com.
