$82M in Grants Available for NYS Organizations & Artists

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the FY 2025 opportunity guidelines for $82 million in New York State Council on the Arts grants are now available for nonprofit arts and culture organizations and individual artists across New York State. Included in this grant opportunity is the most critically needed resource for New York’s robust arts and culture sector – general operating support – which provides funding for day-to-day activities for hundreds of organizations across the state. The opportunities also offer support for individual artists, affordable rehearsal space, folk arts apprenticeships and performing arts residences. Application guidelines are available now at arts.ny.gov.

“New York’s innovative arts and culture sector is a key component of our state, driving our vibrant tourism industry, energizing our communities, and inspiring students all across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “These critical funding opportunities will allow our artists and cultural organizations to keep delivering these incredible benefits to New Yorkers and our visitors.”

A kick-off webinar for the NYSCA FY 2025 Opportunities will be held on Tuesday, May 14. Opportunity specific webinars will be scheduled from Tuesday, May 21 to Thursday, May 23 and virtual office hours held throughout June and early July. Registration for the webinars as well as an updated schedule will be available here.

Guidelines for the following opportunities are available to download on the NYSCA website:

Support for Organizations

- Provides flexible operating and programmatic funding for qualified arts and culture organizations. Awards range from $10,000 to $49,500.

- Funds creative commissions to individual artists across the state. The commission areas include Choreography, Composer, Film, Media, and New Technology, Folk and Traditional Arts, Interdisciplinary, Literature, Theater Commissions, and Visual arts. Award amount is $10,000.

Support for Targeted Opportunities

- Rehearsal and Studio Space for the Performing Arts: This funding is intended to support creative rehearsal time and organizations that provide viable and affordable space for non-profit arts groups and artists. Awards range from $15,000 to $35,000.

- Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships: This funding provides individuals experienced in a folk art with opportunities to study with master folk artists from their own community. Award amount is $10,000.

- Performing Arts Residencies. This opportunity supports a minimum 3-consecutive-week residency by New York-based performing arts groups in a targeted area in New York State outside of the applicant's home county and outside New York City. Awards range from $15,000 to $35,000.

Support for Regrants and Services

- Supports funding to State Community Regrant sites – a network of regional arts and culture organizations located across the state – that leverage their local expertise to extend the impact of NYSCA’s grantmaking to artists and nonprofits as well as funding to organizations for services to the field. This opportunity is by invite only.

The application portal will open on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 17, 2024, at 4 p.m. All applicants must complete the prequalification process through the Statewide Financial System before applying for a grant. NYSCA urges applicants to begin the prequalification process as soon as possible. Opportunities for Capital Project Grants will be announced in the fall.

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “NYSCA’s mission is to deliver the benefits of arts and culture to all New Yorkers. I encourage our creatives from all over the State to review and apply for these essential opportunities. We want to support your creativity and innovation that will guide us all towards a better and stronger future.”

New York State Council on the Arts Chair Katherine Nicholls said, “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul and the Legislature, we are delighted to continue this incredible trajectory of vital funding to our field with our FY 2025 opportunities, supporting the critical work of artists and arts and culture organizations all across the State.”

State Senator Jose Serrano said, "Congratulations to NYSCA on today's funding announcement opening $82 million in new grant support to artists and organizations. Arts and culture are essential to both the spirit and economy of this great state, and I look forward to the creative work that will flourish in all of our communities with this critical funding."

Assemblymember Daniel O'Donnell said, "New York is the global epicenter of arts and culture thanks to our talented artists and vibrant organizations. Through the NYSCA's grants, we are not only investing directly into the heart of our communities, but empowering artists and cultural groups to thrive and continue enriching our state's cultural fabric. I'm excited to see the innovation these grants will spark, and I encourage all artists and cultural organizations across the state to take advantage of this chance and further strengthen New York's role as a leading cultural force around the world."

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State’s arts, culture, and creativity for all. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award $162 million in FY2025, serving organizations and artists across all 10 state regions. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, on X @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.