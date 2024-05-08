More spaces coming for elementary students in Powell River

CANADA, May 8 - A new addition at Edgehill Elementary school will bring more student seats to the community in Powell River.

“As many more people make British Columbia their home, our government continues to build, expand and upgrade schools throughout the province,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This expansion will ensure more students in Powell River have access to a safe, modern, quality learning environment that is close to home.”

Through $16.5 million in provincial funding and $250,000 from the school district, the addition and renovations will add five classrooms, opening up 120 new elementary spaces for students at Edgehill Elementary. They also include sustainable and energy-efficient designs that align with the Province’s CleanBC emissions-reduction goals. A new multipurpose room, a media-technology room, dedicated learning spaces for students with disabilities or diverse abilities, and the new classrooms are expected to be ready for students by spring 2026.

“I am very pleased to announce that Powell River will soon benefit from new classrooms that will serve students in this area for decades to come,” said Nicholas Simons, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast. “Our government will continue to build and enhance schools in the qathet School District and throughout B.C. to ensure all students have the opportunity to thrive and grow.”

To further support safe, upgraded learning environments for students, the Province is also providing the qathet School District with more than $2.1 million for minor facility projects. As part of this funding, Henderson Elementary will receive heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system upgrades for this year. The funding also supports energy saving upgrades at Henderson Elementary, James Thomson Elementary, Kelly Creek Community School, and Texada Elementary.

“These capital upgrades and additions have been a priority for our district for some time and we are thrilled about the Province’s support,” said Jaclyn Miller, qathet School District board chair. “Our community is growing and these funds are significant to enhance not only the capacity at Edgehill but also the school environment at many schools, and we are looking forward to the positive impact this will have on our students and staff.”

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has provided more than $4 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This has resulted in more than 25,000 new student spaces and more than 35,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2024 includes $3.75 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Learn More:

For more information about major public school capital projects underway, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects