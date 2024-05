Rolex Daytona 'Paul Newman' wristwatch brings $66,550 at Ahlers & Ogletree's Spring Jewelry & Watches auction in Atlanta

Richard Krementz. emerald and diamond ring in platinum and 18k yellow gold, with a square shaped green emerald weighing 4.44 total carats, set in between accent diamonds ($30,250). 2021 Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 'Paul Newman' 38mm watch in 18k yellow gold featuring a Swiss perpetual movement, three subsidiary dials and an oyster bracelet ($66,550). David Webb diamond and emerald leopard bangle bracelet in 18k yellow gold and platinum, with seven round brilliant cut diamonds, emerald cabochon eyes and black enamel spots (12,100). Circa 1980 Cartier 18k yellow gold multi-row elephant motif necklace, with triple upper rows, double elephant stations with emerald eyes, and a six row lower bridge ($14,520). Kermit Oliver (American/Texas b. 1943), for Hermes 2015 'La Vie Sauvage du Texas' silk scarf, 35 inches square, depicting the wildlife of Texas, with a rose pink border of birds ($3,932).

Day 1 featured the fine jewelry collection of Bridget Dobson (lots 1-93), the acclaimed co-writer with her husband Jerome of several hit daytime TV soap operas.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A handsome Rolex Daytona ‘Paul Newman’ watch in 18k yellow gold slipped onto a new wrist for $66,550 in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Spring Jewelry & Timepieces sale , featuring the Bridget and Jerome Dobson collection, held April 25th-26th by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live in the Atlanta gallery located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW. The watch was the sale’s top lot.Over 400 lots crossed the auction block, with Day 1 featuring the jewelry and watch collection of Bridget Dobson (lots 1-93), the co-writer, along with her husband Jerome, of the hit TV soap operas General Hospital, Santa Barbara, As the World Turns and Guiding Light. The April 26th session showcased fine and costume jewelry items, including gemstones, David Yurman and estate jewelry.The 2021 Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 'Paul Newman' 38mm watch in 18k yellow gold featured a Swiss-made perpetual movement, three subsidiary dials, an oyster bracelet with flip lock clasp and synthetic sapphire crystal. The watch was marked 'Rolex' to the dial and came with inner and outer boxes, manuals, a green movement tag and a COA card. It sold within the estimate.Following are additional highlights from the auction, which contained 477 lots and attracted around 50 live bidders to the gallery. Online bidding was facilitated by Ahlers & Ogletree’s platform, bid.AandOAuctions.com, plus LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com. There were also 37 phone bidders who placed 230 bids in total. All prices include a 21 percent buyer’s premium.A dazzling Richard Krementz. emerald and diamond ring in platinum and 18k yellow gold, with a square shaped green emerald weighing 4.44 total carats, set in between shield and pear accent diamonds weighing 1.97 total carats (VS-1 clarity and F/G color), changed hands for $30,250.A Harry Winston sapphire and diamond platinum ring with an oval shaped brilliant/step faceted medium strong/vivid violet blue sapphire weighing 4.66 carats, mounted between two trillion cut diamonds weighing 0.72 total carats (VVS-2 clarity and F color), found a new owner for $19,360.A circa 1980 Cartier 18k yellow gold multi-row elephant motif necklace, with triple upper rows, double elephant stations with emerald eyes, and a six row lower bridge, stamped with the maker's mark, eagle, '750, ' 16 ¼ inches in length and weighing a total of 131.2 grams, brought $14,520.A Buccellati (Italy) Hercules Knot necklace, having eleven Hercules knots in 18k gold foxtail chains terminating to a hidden tension clasp, marked 'Buccellati 18k Italy', realized $13,310.A David Webb diamond and emerald leopard bangle bracelet in 18k yellow gold and platinum, with seven round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 0.52 carats total weight (VVS-2 clarity and F color), green emerald cabochon eyes and black enamel spots, very exotic looking, finished at $12,100.A Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner 40mm stainless steel and 18k yellow gold wristwatch, with Swiss made perpetual jeweled movement, blue dial with applied tritium markers, date aperture, gold blue enamel bezel, synthetic sapphire crystal and an oyster link bracelet, commanded $11,495.A Cartier style Italian diamond, 18k yellow gold and enamel double panther head collar necklace with high polish finish, featuring 260 round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 5.00 total carats of overall VS-1/lVS-2 clarity and G/H color, garnered $9,680. The diamonds were set into the black enamel accented double jaguar heads and channel set into the balance of the articulated necklace.A ruby, diamond, and platinum ring featuring an oval shape red ruby weighing 2.50 total carats and set into a tapering platinum mounting containing ten brilliant cut and six single cut accent diamonds weighing 2.10 total carats of overall SI-2 clarity and H/I color, apparently unmarked, made $9,075.A diamond and 14k white gold ring featuring a radiant cut diamond weighing 3.25 carats by formula, of I-1 clarity and J color, the stone set atop a tapering cast Euro shank containing 20 square shape and 64 round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 3.00 total carats, rose to $7,260.A Kermit Oliver (American/Texas b. 1943), for Hermes 2015 'La Vie Sauvage du Texas' silk scarf, 35 inches square, depicting the wildlife of Texas, with a rose pink border of birds, marked with the title in the design at the lower center, in the original Hermes box with tissue paper, fetched $3,932.A Chinese jade green Peking glass bangle wrapped in 22k yellow gold, with screw closure and safety chain, having Chinese character marks to interior, weighing 24.5 total grams, hit $2,420.A Line Vautrin 'Saute Mouton' gilt bonze and enamel brooch featuring six graduated gilt bronze rams with white enamel accents, marked 'LV' en verso of the ram's head pendant and having a pin back, offered together with a book on the works of Line Vautrin, went to a happy bidder for $2,299.Next up is another auction headlining the Bridget and Jerome Dobson collection, this one slated for Thursday, May 16th and featuring the couple’s fine art collection, with some of the most famous names in fine art (Chagall, Dufy, Hockney, Picasso, Bemelmans, Nadal and Braque among them). That will be followed by a two-day Modern Art & Design + Outsider Art sale on June 5th and 6th.Ahlers & Ogletree is a multi-faceted, family-owned business that spans the antiques, estate sale, wholesale, liquidation, auction and related industries. Ahlers & Ogletree is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly at 404-869-2478; or, you can send them an e-mail, at consign@AandOauctions.com.To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the firm’s calendar of upcoming auctions, please visit www.AandOauctions.com . Updates posted often. You can follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.# # # #