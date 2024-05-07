Molecular mechanism for recognition of the cargo adapter Rab6GTP by the dynein adapter BicD2

To test this hypothesis, we obtained a structural model for the interaction of Rab6 with BicD2, using structure prediction by AlphaFold2 ( Jumper et al, 2021 ; Evans et al, 2022 Preprint), combined with mutagenesis. The binding site of BicD2 spans both the Switch 1 and Switch 2 regions of Rab6, explaining why the GTP-bound state has a higher affinity than the GDP-bound state. Mutations of Rab6 GTP , which abolish binding to BicD2, result in severely reduced motility of Rab6-positive vesicles in cells, highlighting the importance of the interaction between Rab6 and BicD2 for activation of plus end– and minus end–directed motility. Our results establish a structural basis for cargo recognition by BicD2, which facilitates transport pathways that are important for vesicle trafficking and brain development.

It has previously been established that the active-form Rab6 GTP has a 10-fold higher activity to BicD2 than Rab6 GDP ( Bergbrede et al, 2009 ). Structural studies of the GTP- and GDP-bound state of Rab6 were performed, and several conformational changes specific to the GTP-bound state were observed in the Switch 1 and Switch 2 regions ( Garcia-Saez et al, 2006 ). Here, we hypothesize that the BicD2 binding site would be located in these regions that undergo structural changes in the GTP-bound state.

The structure of a BicD2/cargo complex is not available, and it is unknown how BicD2 recognizes Rab6. The minimal Rab6 binding site was mapped to the C-terminal ∼50 residues of BicD2 ( Liu et al, 2013 ; Terawaki et al, 2015 ), but the binding site of BicD2 on Rab6 has not been identified.

The structure of the C-terminal minimal cargo-binding domain of BicD2 has been determined and forms a homodimeric coiled coil ( Liu et al, 2013 ; Terawaki et al, 2015 ; Noell et al, 2019 ). A structural basis for recognition of Nup358 by BicD2 was recently established ( Gibson et al, 2022 ). The core binding site of Nup358 to BicD2 is formed by a short cargo-recognition α-helix, which is disordered in Nup358 but becomes α-helical in the complex with BicD2. This α-helix is important for modulation of dynein motility and likely stabilizes BicD2/dynein in the active state.

The affinity of BicD2 to different cargoes is also regulated by cyclin-dependent kinase 1 (Cdk1) and Polo-like kinase 1 (Plk1), which are active in the G2 phase of the cell cycle and promote a switch for BicD2 from preferentially binding to Rab6 during the G1 and S phases to preferentially interacting with Nup358 in the G2 phase ( Splinter et al, 2010 ; Baffet et al, 2015 ; Gallisà-Suñé et al, 2023 ; Jimenez et al, 2023 Preprint).

In vertebrates, BicD2 also recruits dynein to the nuclear envelope via nuclear pore protein Nup358 and the LINC complex component Nesprin-2, which facilitate two distinct nuclear positioning pathways that are activated during two distinct steps in brain development, the apical nuclear migration in radial glial brain progenitor cells (Nup358/BicD2) and neuronal migration in postmitotic neurons (Nesprin-2/BicD2) ( Hu et al, 2013 ; Gonçalves et al, 2020 ). These pathways are essential for brain development and important for muscle development. The Rab6 GTP /BicD2 pathway also impacts brain development, by facilitating the transport of vesicles with protein factors important for brain development, including the CRUMBS complex ( Rossor et al, 2020 ; Brault et al, 2022 ).

In addition to its role in protein secretion, Rab6/BicD2/dynein also coordinates a retrograde Golgi-to-ER vesicle transport pathway that is independent of the COPI-dependent pathway ( White et al, 1999 ). This pathway has important cellular functions, for example, in signaling and G protein–coupled receptor trafficking. Furthermore, all Golgi enzymes are recycled back to the ER in a Rab6-dependent manner during the mitotic dispersal of the Golgi ( Sengupta et al, 2015 ). Thus, Rab6 GTP /BicD2 have multiple important roles in the transport of secretory and Golgi-derived vesicles, as well as organization of the Golgi apparatus both in neurons and in regular cells.

Results

The binding sites of BicD2 for Nup358 and Rab6 are structurally distinct but overlapping Nup358 and Rab6GTP compete for binding to BicD2, and Nup358 binds to a larger binding site on BicD2 (residues 724–802) compared with Rab6GTP (residues 755–802), in line with its 20-fold higher affinity (Noell et al, 2018). Yet, the binding mode of these two cargoes to BicD2 is distinct. The core BicD2 binding site of Nup358 is formed by a short cargo-recognition α-helix, which is α-helical in the complex but intrinsically disordered in apo-Nup358 (Gibson et al, 2022). In addition, a short intrinsically disordered region of Nup358 binds to the C-terminal half of the BicD2-CTD in an anti-parallel manner (Gibson et al, 2023). In comparison, the BicD2 binding site of Rab6 is formed by a β-strand, an α-helix, and a coil region (Fig 1E and F). Rab6 binds to the same region of BicD2 as the intrinsically disordered N-terminal residues of Nup358-min, whereas the cargo-recognition α-helix binds on the center of the BicD2-CTD. Thus, the intrinsically disordered domain of Nup358 is the one that competes for binding to BicD2 with Rab6GTP (Fig 1E and F). It has previously been shown that the E774A mutation reduces binding to Rab6GTP and Nup358, whereas the F743I/R747C mutation does not impact Rab6 binding but diminishes Nup358 binding (Noell et al, 2019; Cui et al, 2020; Yi et al, 2023). Our model of the Rab6GTP/BicD2-CTD complex is in line with these results, because F743 and R747 are N-terminal of the Rab6GTP binding site, whereas E774 is a contact residue with Rab6GTP. To conclude, the Nup358 and Rab6GTP binding sites on BicD2 are overlapping but structurally distinct, in line with the observation that BicD2 disease mutations affect affinities towards these cargoes differently.