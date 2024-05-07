GDF15 controls primary cilia morphology and function thereby affecting progenitor proliferation

Given the expression of GDF15 in the apical niche and its effect on the proliferation of apical progenitors, we have here investigated its effect on primary cilia and the underlying mechanisms. Our data show that GDF15 critically contributes to the regulation of primary cilia in apical progenitors and NSCs in the embryonic GE and in the adult V-SVZ. We also show that this effect correlates with ciliary localization of GFRAL and altered expression/function of HDAC6 and ADCY3.

Results

ADCY3 and HDAC6 like GDF15 control ciliary length Endogenous SHH activation, EGFR surface expression, and cell cycle progression are also affected in the apical GE of Gdf15−/− E18 embryos (Baur et al, 2024). To investigate the mechanisms underlying these effects of GDF15, we next analysed whether the expression of ADCY3 and HDAC6 are altered in mutant progenitors. Indeed, besides localizing predominantly to primary cilia of embryonic neural progenitors (Monaco et al, 2019), ADCY3 also promotes the synthesis of cAMP in response to activation of G-protein–coupled receptors, thereby regulating cilia length and SHH signalling (Ou et al, 2009). Moreover, the stability of ciliary microtubules is also affected by α-tubulin acetylation mediated by HDAC6, which is important for the shedding of primary cilia before mitosis but also for the intracellular trafficking of EGFR (Pugacheva et al, 2007; Sanchez de Diego et al, 2014). Quantitative analysis of mRNA levels of Adcy3 and Hdac6 by real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) in the embryonic GE (Fig S3A) and in the HP (Fig S3B) revealed that, compared with the WT counterparts, transcripts for Adcy3 were significantly increased in the absence of GDF15 in the HP and especially in the GE, whereas lack of GDF15 led to increased Hdac6 expression in the GE but not in the HP. Independent of the tissue, treatment with exogenous GDF15 did not affect expression of either transcript in WT samples, whereas it led to decreased mRNAs levels for both genes in the mutant E18 GE and only of Adcy3 transcripts in the HP. In immunofluorescently labelled E18 whole mount preparations of the GE, we also found a visible increase in ADCY3 immunoreactivity in Gdf15−/− animals compared with WT controls (Fig 4A and B). This increase, however, was not observed in primary cilia of the HP, and in the GE was no longer detected upon application of exogenous GDF15 (Fig 4A and B). Notably, in the untreated mutant GE, the increase in ADCY3 expression was observed both in longer and shorter cilia (cilia length above 3 μm: ADCY3 fluorescence levels WT 41.94 ± 3.48 versus Gdf15−/− 79.98 ± 2.86; cilia length below 3 μm: ADCY3 fluorescence levels WT 55.57 ± 4.14 versus Gdf15−/− 88.40 ± 2.76; n ≥ 14; P-value < 0.0001; two-way ANOVA). Thus, absence of GDF15 leads to increased Adcy3 mRNA expression and higher expression of ADCY3 protein in primary cilia of the GE, but not in the HP. These conclusions could not be further tested by Western blot analysis due to the poor performance of the available ADCY3 antibodies. Taken together, our data indicate that independent of GFRAL localization, lack of GDF15 leads to an increase in Adcy3 transcripts, whereas increased ADCY3 in primary cilia and change in Hdac6 mRNA levels are observed in mutant tissue displaying ciliary localization of GFRAL. To determine whether the overexpression of ADCY3 and HDAC6 underlies the change in cilia morphology in Gdf15−/− animals, we used the pharmacological agents NKY80 (Fig S3C) and tubastatin A (TBA) to inhibit the function of ADCY3 and HDAC6, respectively. For cilia analysis, E18 whole GE preparations were incubated with or without the agents for 24 h and cilia length and thickness were assessed in immunofluorescent images using ARL13B as a ciliary marker (Fig 4C). Here, we found that both inhibitors led to an increase in length and to a decrease in thickness in the cilia of the apical Gdf15−/− GE, similar to the effect of GDF15 (Fig 4D and E). However, unlike exposure to exogenous GDF15, the treatments also led to a change in cilia morphology in WT progenitors. Whereas NKY80 caused increased ciliary length also in WT progenitors, TBA led unexpectedly to a shortening of primary cilia in this cell group (Fig 4C). Thus, whereas blockade of ADCY3 promotes an increase in cilia length in both WT and mutant progenitors, the effect of HDAC6 activity on cilia length depends on the genotype. Figure S3. Effect of inhibition on Adcy3 and Hdac6 mRNA levels. (A, B) Fold change in the expression of the given mRNAs in the whole GE (A) or HP (B) of E18 WT and Gdf15−/− animals, normalized to the WT control. (C) Fold change of cAMP levels in cells isolated from the E18 GE of WT and Gdf15−/− animals, after treatment with NKY80 or Forskolin for 3 h. DMSO was used as control. * indicates significance as indicated (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01). Ns, not significant. (D, E) Fold change in the expression of Adcy3 (D) and Hdac6 (E) mRNA in the whole E18 GE according to the genotype and treatment. Values are normalized to respective untreated controls (=1, dashed lines). + indicates significance from control. (+P < 0.05, ++P < 0.01, +++P < 0.001). Bars indicate mean ± SEM. Each data point represents the average of triplicate data from one individual animal. Figure 4. GDF15 modulates Adcy3 and Hdac6 expression. (A) Representative confocal micrographs of primary cilia at the apical side of whole mount preparations of the E18 GE of the given genotype upon immunostaining with the indicated antibodies. Note that the expression of ADCY3 but not acTub appeared to be modified according to genotype/treatment. (B) Quantification of ADCY3 fluorescence intensity in cilia of whole mount preparations of the GE and coronal sections of the HP of E18 mice. (C) Representative confocal micrographs of primary cilia at the apical side of whole mount preparations of the E18 GE of the given genotype treated as indicated for 24 h and processed for immunostaining with ARL13B (red) antibodies to identify primary cilia. DAPI nuclear counterstaining is visualized in blue. Scale bars indicate 10 μm. (D, E) Quantification of the effect of the treatments on cilia length (D) and thickness (E). Bars indicate mean ± SEM. Each data point represents the average of data collected from one individual animal. * indicate significance as indicated (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001); ns, not significant. Although exposure to exogenous GDF15 does not require transcription to rescue cilia morphology in mutant progenitors, we have observed that it modulates the expression of Adcy3 and Hdac6 transcripts in the mutant GE, showing a direct involvement of the growth factor in the regulation of the two enzymes. We therefore next investigated whether blockade of either enzyme reproduced a similar effect on transcript expression (Fig S3D and E). This analysis revealed that in mutant tissue, both blockers had a similar effect on transcript levels as exposure to exogenous GDF15. However, both treatments reduced Adcy3 but not Hdac6 levels in WT progenitors, indicating that endogenous GDF15 signalling regulates Hdac6 expression upstream of either enzyme.

Gdf15−/− and WT apical progenitors display distinct tubulin acetylation patterns Because HDAC6 function is associated with its intracellular local regulation (Li et al, 2013), the opposite effect of TBA on the length of cilia in WT and mutant progenitors indicates that HDAC6 activity/localization may differ between the two groups of progenitors. HDAC6 regulates cilia length by deacetylation of ciliary tubulin, thereby shortening the ciliary axoneme, which is also known to affect cell cycle dynamics (Pugacheva et al, 2007; Sanchez de Diego et al, 2014; Ehnert et al, 2017; Shi et al, 2021). Interestingly, inhibition of HDAC6, despite decreasing Adcy3 expression in both WT and mutant progenitors, caused lengthening of cilia only in mutant progenitors but not in the WT counterpart. Because HDAC6 is known to regulate cilia length also by modulating intracellular trafficking and transport, the differential effects observed in the two groups of progenitors may reflect the fact that HDAC6 more effectively deacetylate ciliary microtubules in mutant progenitors and cytoskeletal microtubules in the WT counterpart. To investigate this hypothesis, we used Western blot to determine the overall levels of acetylated tubulin (acTub) in whole lateral walls of E18 WT and Gdf15−/− animals, with and without incubation with HDAC6-inhibitor TBA, as well as exogenous GDF15 for 24 h (Fig 5A and B). Here, we found that even though HDAC6 is overexpressed in Gdf15−/− animals, WT and mutant tissue displayed similar levels of acTub even after application of exogenous GDF15. In contrast, inhibition of HDAC6 by TBA, as expected, led to a significant increase of acTub in the WT GE, but strikingly not in the Gdf15−/− counterpart where, despite affecting cilia length, blockade of HDAC6 caused only a non-significant trend increase in acTub levels (Fig 5A and B). Using immunofluorescence in whole mount preparations, we did not detect significant quantitative differences in HDAC6 expression associated with the genotype or the treatment with TBA, which induced only a non-significant decrease in HDAC6 immunoreactivity in mutant progenitors (Fig 5C and D). On the other hand, analysis of acTub in these preparations confirmed the Western blot analysis, clearly showing that TBA treatment increases acTub at the apical surface of the WT GE but not in the mutant counterpart (Fig 5C and E). Taken together, these data indicate that the change in HDAC6 expression between WT and GDF15 may concern differential activation rather than localization of HDAC6. Figure 5. GDF15 modulates HDAC6 activity. (A) Western blot for acTub in the whole E18 GE of the indicated genotype incubated in the presence of the given compounds for 24 h. Actin was used as loading control. TBA, tubastatin A. (A, B) Quantification of acetylated tubulin (acTub) intensity in (A), normalized to actin. Each data point represents an independent sample from a different animal. (C) Representative confocal micrographs of the apical side of whole mount preparations of the E18 GE of the given genotype and upon exposure to the indicated compounds for 24 h. Thereafter the tissue was processed for immunostaining with antibodies to acTub (green), HDAC6 (red), and DAPI nuclear counterstaining (blue). Scale bars = 10 μm. (D, E) Quantification of the effect of the different treatments on HDAC6 (D) and acTub (E) fluorescence levels. Each data point represents the average of data collected from one individual animal. Bars indicate mean ± SEM. * indicates significance (**P < 0.01) as indicated. Ns, not significant.