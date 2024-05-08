Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,900 in the last 365 days.

Mitochondrial translation failure represses cholesterol gene expression via Pyk2-Gsk3{beta}-Srebp2 axis

Neurodegenerative diseases and other age-related disorders are closely associated with mitochondrial dysfunction. We previously showed that mice with neuron-specific deficiency of mitochondrial translation exhibit leukoencephalopathy because of demyelination. Reduced cholesterol metabolism has been associated with demyelinating diseases of the brain such as Alzheimer’s disease. However, the molecular mechanisms involved and relevance to the pathogenesis remained unknown. In this study, we show that inhibition of mitochondrial translation significantly reduced expression of the cholesterol synthase genes and degraded their sterol-regulated transcription factor, sterol regulatory element-binding protein 2 (Srebp2). Furthermore, the phosphorylation of Pyk2 and Gsk3β was increased in the white matter of p32cKO mice. We observed that Pyk2 inhibitors reduced the phosphorylation of Gsk3β and that GSK3β inhibitors suppressed degradation of the transcription factor Srebp2. The Pyk2–Gsk3β axis is involved in the ubiquitination of Srebp2 and reduced expression of cholesterol gene. These results suggest that inhibition of mitochondrial translation may be a causative mechanism of neurodegenerative diseases of aging. Improving the mitochondrial translation or effectiveness of Gsk3β inhibitors is a potential therapeutic strategy for leukoencephalopathy.

You just read:

Mitochondrial translation failure represses cholesterol gene expression via Pyk2-Gsk3{beta}-Srebp2 axis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more