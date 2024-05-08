International Emerging Film Talent Association (IEFTA) To Present Film Programs At The 2024 Festival De Cannes
IEFTA returns to Cannes for the 14th Year. IEFTA promotes cultural diversity and international understanding and engages the art of cinema.NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Emerging Film Talent Association (IEFTA)
To Present Film Programs, Panels, Awards & Receptions
At The 2024 Marché du Film & Cannes Docs Events At Festival De Cannes
IEFTA And The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR)
Present
JOURNEY OF EXILE
A CINEMATIC EXPLORATION
Two Events That Focus On And Merge Narratives
From Refugees And Displaced People
A Panel On Displacement From Cinematic Perspectives
Moderated By International Journalist
HADLEY GAMBLE
Interviewing A SPECIAL GUEST
Along With Filmmaker DANIELA REPAS
Monday 20th May at 9.30am – 10:30am @Plage des Palmes
The 7th Edition of
REFUGEE VOICES IN FILM
Monday 20th May 15:30-17:00 Riviera 2
Please note only people accredited with a Marché du Film, Press or Festival badge can attend
IEFTA In Collaboration With The Marché du Film-Festival De Cannes Announces For The Sixth Year IEFTA’s Sponsorship Of A 10,000€ Prize For Docs-in-Progress
At The Marché’s Cannes Docs
IEFTA & NEFTI Competition in conjunction with Arab Cinema Centre, and MAD Solutions
Presents
“The Critics Awards for Arab Films Ceremony"
Including A Special Tribute To UNHCR
The International Emerging Film Talent Association (IEFTA) returns to Cannes for the Fourteenth Year with film programs, panels, awards, and cocktail receptions. IEFTA promotes cultural diversity and international understanding and engages the art of cinema. Central to the IEFTA mandate is discovering and developing new film talent from emerging regions, globally, and connecting them with established members of the entertainment community and to foster relationships that are, mentoring, inspiring and educational.
IEFTA is celebrating its seventh year collaborating with The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) at the Marche du Film presenting films and programs which help bring awareness and to urge immediate action and long-term responses to the current global humanitarian crisis.
This year, we are honored to present JOURNEY OF EXILE A Cinematic Exploration consisting of two events that focus on and merge narratives from refugees and displaced people.
DISPLACEMENT – Cinematic Perspectives is a moderated discussion by Journalist Hadley Gamble interviewing a Special Guest along with Princess Grace Award Winner & IEFTA selected filmmaker, Daniela Repas. This moderated discussion will shed light on the impactful role of cinema in depicting and confronting the complexities of displacement. Along with IEFTA and UNHCR, this event is co-hosted by the Arab Cinema Center.
REFUGEE VOICES IN FILM 7th Edition features three short films produced through a UNHCR and YouTube collaboration for World Refugees Day, and three works in progress that focus on changing perspectives. Followed by a Q&A discussion on the role of creative content and partnerships in amplifying refugee voices.
For the sixth year, IEFTA will sponsor a cash award of 10,000€ given to one of the 32 docs-in-progress from eight presenting partners participating in the Marché’s Docs-in-Progress Showcases at the Cannes Docs program headed by Pierre-Alexis Chevit, Head of Cannes Docs. The award will be presented on Tuesday 21st May at the Cannes Docs Award ceremony on the Main Stage at the Riviera. IEFTA will also host the Cannes Docs Happy Hour on Friday 17th May.
In conjunction with the Arab Cinema Centre, and MAD Solutions (Egypt), IEFTA along with the NEFTI Competition will be co-hosting a cocktail reception at the Plage des Palmes on 18th May to celebrate the work of UNHCR. This event is being held in conjunction with the The Critics Awards for Arab Films Ceremony, an initiative created by the Arab Cinema Centre (ACC), that brings together the finest film critics from all over the world to select the best Arab films every year. The NEFTI Competition is a short film competition dedicated to providing opportunities to film talent in emerging economies.
