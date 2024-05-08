Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,902 in the last 365 days.

Big data helps determine what drives disease risk

Working with nearly 3,000 observations across almost 1,500 host-parasite combinations, U.S. National Science Foundation-supported researchers at Notre Dame University have found that biodiversity loss, chemical pollution, introduced species and climate change, but not urbanization, are driving increases in infectious disease risk.

As the number of emerging infectious diseases in organisms across the tree of life, including humans, rises, it is becoming increasingly important to understand what drives disease spread and whether human actions are part of the cause. This information will aid in disease management strategies and predicting the potential for disease spread given a set of environmental or other changes. These efforts are important not only for diseases that could infect humans but also for diseases in other animals that can lead to human disease. Diseases in plants can also have a massive impact on agriculture and food security.

Specifically, the new study published in Nature points to lowering greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing ecosystem management efforts as key steps in limiting the burden of diseases in humans, other animals and plants.

You just read:

Big data helps determine what drives disease risk

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more