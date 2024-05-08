Submissions for the Second Annual ParaPod Podcast Awards are Now Open
New Categories and a New Submission Format Announced for this Year’s Awards
We are thrilled to be celebrating paranormal podcasts again this year. As a podcast network owner and producer, this genre has always held a special place in my heart - and on my playlist!”SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, the ParaPod Podcast Awards are set to celebrate those podcasters and producers creating content in the paranormal genre. This genre includes podcasts covering topics that range from UFO/UAP sightings and extraterrestrial encounters to ghosts, possessions, and hauntings, from new discoveries in world history and ancient mysteries, to psychic phenomena and metaphysics, and more. Often overlooked by mainstream media awards, these podcasts are just as worthy of acknowledgement and acclaim for their quality, professionalism, and perceived value as content creators in “normal” genres.
— Tony Sweet
In 2023, the ParaPod Podcast Awards gave honors in four categories: Ghost Podcast (Ghost Town), Spiritual Podcast (The Colby Rebel Show), UFO Podcast (UFO Chronicles), and True Crime Podcast (Heart Starts Pounding), as well as awards for Host of the Year (Kaelyn Moore) and Podcast of the Year (Heart Starts Pounding).
This year, the ParaPod Podcast Awards have revisited the titles of their categories and added several more; the 2024 categories are: Best Supernatural Podcast, Best UFO Podcast, Best True Crime Podcast, Best Psychic Podcast, Best Personal Transformation Podcast, Best History Podcast, and Best Cryptid Podcast. Additional awards for Host of the Year and Podcast of the Year will also be given.
Submitted content must have been created after January 2023. Podcasts must be at least 10 minutes long without exceeding 90 minutes. Podcasts may be submitted in multiple categories.
Submissions for the 2024 ParaPod Podcast Awards are now open online through Wednesday, July 31, 2024. There is a $15 submission fee.
All submissions are to be made via Gumroad.
Finalists will be announced on Friday, August 2, 2024. Winners will be announced at a digital ceremony in September 2024 (exact date TBD). Winners will receive a ParaPod certificate and other prizes. A full list of prizes and sponsors will be announced closer to the announcement of the Finalists.
ParaPod Podcast Awards is a production of the Earthly Beings Foundation.
