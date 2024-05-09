Shinju Spirits, Inc. Closes Strategic Investment from U.S Institutional Investor
Shinju Spirits, Inc., the proud owner of Shinju Japanese Whisky, has closed a strategic investment from Pronghorn Investment Management, LLC.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shinju Spirits, Inc (“Shinju Spirits”) the proud owner of Shinju Japanese Whisky has announced that it has successfully closed a strategic investment from Pronghorn Investment Management, LLC (“Pronghorn”), a purpose-driven company on a mission create a template for how to effectively diversify any industry for any underrepresented group, starting with the spirits industry and the Black community. This investment represents a significant milestone for both Pronghorn and Shinju Spirits and marks a powerful collaboration aimed at advancing the growth and success of Shinju Japanese Whisky in the global spirits market.
As part of this strategic investment, Pronghorn is providing capital investment support as well as supercharging tools, mentorship, and business resources to Shinju Spirits, enabling the company to expand its production capacity, enhance marketing, sales and distribution efforts, and further develop its premium Japanese whisky portfolio. This infusion of capital and business development services will play a pivotal role in accelerating Shinju Spirits long-term strategic initiatives and solidifying its position as a prominent player in the spirits industry. "We are thrilled to announce our investment in Shinju Spirits, and to partner with such a dynamic and innovative company," said Connor McKenna, VP Portfolio Management at Pronghorn. "Shinju Japanese Whisky has garnered a strong reputation for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship, and we are confident that our collaboration will propel the brand to even greater heights. This investment aligns with our commitment to supporting and promoting diversity in the spirits industry, and we look forward to working closely with the team at Shinju Spirits to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable growth."
Shinju Whisky launched in 2019, has quickly established itself as a trailblazer in the world of Japanese whisky, earning acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication to producing exceptional spirits. With the support of Pronghorn, Shinju Spirits is poised to further elevate its presence in key markets, introduce new product offerings, and continue delivering unparalleled experiences to whisky enthusiasts around the globe.
"We welcome Pronghorn as a strategic partner and investor in our journey and we are proud to join other amazing brands as a part of their growing portfolio of Black-owned/founded spirits," said Janon Costley, CEO & Co-Founder of Shinju Spirits, Inc. "This investment represents a significant endorsement of our vision and capabilities, and it will provide us with the resources and expertise needed to achieve our ambitious growth objectives. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and the opportunity to collaborate with Pronghorn to elevate Shinju Japanese Whisky to new heights of success."
The strategic investment from Pronghorn underscores the shared commitment of both organizations to driving positive change and fostering inclusivity within the spirits industry. Through this partnership, both companies aim to set a new standard for excellence, innovation, and diversity to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs and spirits enthusiasts. Today’s announcement marks the expansion of Pronghorn’s portfolio to 24 brands to date.
For more information, please visit www.shinjuwhisky.com and www.pronghorn.co .
ABOUT SHINJU SPIRITS:
Shinju Spirits, Inc, (a division of Rogue Baron, PLC) is the proud owner of Shinju Japanese Whisky, an award winning Japanese Whisky brand launched in 2019. Shinju, which is currently available in the US, U.K and E.U., was developed as a disruptor in the category with a vision to revolutionize the Japanese Whisky sector.Shinju’s mission is to create a premium global Japanese Whisky brand that is suitable for every occasion, reshaping the industry by offering a more inclusive and accessible Japanese Whisky to a broader, more diverse audience.
ABOUT PRONGHORN:
Pronghorn has developed a blueprint for how to effectively diversify any industry that has underrepresented its prominent consumer audience. Pronghorn is starting with a focus on cultivating the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, executive leaders, and founders within the spirits industry by granting economic and career development resources. Through the company’s modern and disruptive efforts, the commercial-forward solution is grounded in the ethos that diversity is good for business. The company was co-founded by spirits industry veterans Dia Simms, Erin J. Hall, and Dan Sanborn. Global beverage alcohol leader, Diageo announced its partnership backing Pronghorn in 2021. $200M is being committed based achievement of key milestones within the ten-year plan.
