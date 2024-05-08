Job Opening: Governmental Accounting Analyst

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $60 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

Job Description

This position conducts desk reviews of financial reports submitted by local units of government in Minnesota. The primary responsibility is to examine local government financial reports for accuracy, completeness, and compliance with applicable regulations and standards. This position assesses and verifies that financial reports align with applicable state and federal laws, regulations, and reporting guidelines. Additionally, this position provides essential technical assistance and delivers comprehensive training to local government officials and external auditors. *This position will potentially be a hybrid position after a 6-month training period in the office.

Department : Research and Information

: Research and Information Job ID : 76542

: 76542 Number of Positions Available : 1

: 1 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date : 5/28/2024

: 5/28/2024 Salary Range: $22.61 - $32.71/hourly; $47,209 - $68,298/annually



Minimum Qualifications

*Two (2) years of specialized professional experience in an accounting setting demonstrating the following:

Knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Experience working with internal control frameworks.

Experience developing reports to analyze data.

Experience using databases and spreadsheets.

Preferred Qualifications

Two (2) years of experience working with governmental accounting practices.

Two (2) years of experience reviewing financial statements and associated reports.

Two (2) years of experience using data analysis tools to analyze and interpret high volumes of financial data.

Two (2) years of experience presenting financial information to clients and stakeholders.

Physical Requirements

Requires occasional transport of less than 10 pounds, along with ability to move through workspace and maintain a stationary position during workday.

Additional Requirements

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, and a criminal background check.

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.