Senate Bill 1026 Printer's Number 1592

PENNSYLVANIA, May 8 - An Act amending the act of December 19, 1975 (P.L.604, No.173), entitled "An act to facilitate the use of electronic funds transfer systems by providing that credits to accounts in financial institutions designated by recipients shall satisfy legal requirements for payments by cash or checks," further providing for electronic funds transfers, for consumer protections and for payroll card accounts.

