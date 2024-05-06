Committee on Market Access hosts second thematic session on supply chain resilience

The moderator, Mr Iain Fifer from the UK's Department for Business and Trade, highlighted the challenges facing global supply chains, including those relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and rapid changes in technology. Emphasizing the importance of collaborative solutions, Mr Fifer stressed the value of sharing diverse technical insights and practical experiences in the Committee.

China's presentation offered insights into how to approach supply chain resilience, highlighting the country's effort to construct a modern infrastructure and adhere to a multilateral trading regime with the WTO as its cornerstone. The presentation emphasized China's achievement in establishing a comprehensive financial services system capable of furnishing a wide array of financial products and services to bolster the development of supply chains. Furthermore, the presentation underscored China's commitment to supporting enterprises in adopting digital technology and green, low-carbon solutions to address critical challenges within supply chains.

The EU discussed its policies and strategies aimed at addressing vulnerabilities within supply chains. It stressed the significance of ensuring the stability of supplies that are essential for transitioning to green and digital economies. It also underscored the importance of monitoring supply chains as a crucial step towards bolstering resilience while also reiterating ongoing efforts to strengthen global supply chain resilience through transparency and international cooperation.

India presented its strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing logistics and supply chain resilience. These initiatives prioritize several key areas, including improved planning and coordination within supply chains through enhanced access to information and data mapping. A case study of the pharmaceutical sector showed India's role in promoting global access to medicines and shaping vaccination initiatives, highlighting the government's support for all stages of product development to bolster healthcare product manufacturing.

Trinidad and Tobago shed light on supply chain resilience efforts in the OECS, with a focus on regional coordination. It outlined several key insights into how governments can effectively coordinate within an OECS framework, including through policy alignment, information sharing, capacity building, public-private partnerships, regional collaboration, risk assessment and management, and policy harmonization.

Pakistan provided insights into supply chain management technology and policy support aimed at enhancing resilience. Various challenges to supply chain resilience faced by Pakistan include political uncertainties, security issues, financial crises, trade disruptions and natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes and pandemics. A case study of a tractor company was presented, illustrating strategic initiatives undertaken to build resilience.

The UK highlighted its focus on economic growth and strengthening trade, investment and economic security. It presented the country's Critical Imports and Supply Chain Strategy, which aims to enhance resilience through collaboration, information sharing and innovation. It emphasised a commitment to ongoing collaboration and engagement with stakeholders to address common challenges and opportunities facing supply chains.

The United States concluded the presentations by offering an overview of its approach to enhancing supply chain resilience. It said that the US Trade Representative's focus on strengthening supply chains involves a multifaceted approach, including collaboration with trade partners, while also considering labour rights and environmental protection.

The Chair of the Market Access Committee, Mr Kenya Uehara from Japan, expressed appreciation for the presentations. He acknowledged the importance of engaging in discussions on these topics and highlighted the value of sharing experiences. In addition, the Chair announced an upcoming webinar on trading goods in the digital era, scheduled for May. This will provide an overview of the different types of digital technologies used in supply chains to improve business practices, he said.