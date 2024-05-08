Original plate

Taylor/Wiles solved Fermat's Last Theorem using many pages of Abstract Algebra. A National Diabetes Center Branch Chief has offered a simple 3 page solution.

Stress, the eternal war betwixt reason and emotion, forms the very root of modern pandemics and thrives on chaotic dynamics. Answers tend to resolve stressors, but only temporarily.” — DMD,Jr.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dorothy Bullock Memorial National Diabetes Center in Huntington WV has confirmed that its Chief of Pure and Applied Mathematics Branch, Princeton-educated DM Delinferni, Jr, has offered a simple, 3 page, non abstract algebraic solution to Fermat's Last Theorem - albeit one which "could not fit in the margins."

Pierre de Fermat in 1637 "it is impossible to separate a cube into two cubes, or a fourth power into two fourth powers, or in general, any power higher than the second, into two like powers. I have discovered a truly marvellous proof of this, which this margin is too narrow to contain."

In 1993 then Princeton mathematician Andrew Wiles offered his solution using fairly abstruse abstract algebraic techniques originated by Evariste Galois (1811-1832) clearly unavailable to Fermat in 1637. Relatively minor corrections were applied later by Richard Taylor in 1994. It has been generally accepted widely since.

Yesterday in the midst of a Wagner Ring Cycle [before a performance of Siegfried on 7 May 2024] in Zurich, DM Delinferni, Jr., Chief of our Mathematics Branch, announced that he had achieved a simple plausible solution using non-abstract algebraic methods. In fairly uncomplicated terms he showed that

(1) all Pythagorean solutions resolve to some extension of "21 squared + 220 squared = 221 squared" in any base in any field not just simply in base 10,

or resolve to some constant, k, times [(the square of 2x-squared + 1) PLUS the square of (2x-squared + 2x) EQUALING the square of (2x-squared + 2x + 1)]

and that

(2) fitting odd-powers of numbers into this format two of which differed by unity that at least one number had to be neither an integer nor a fraction.

-RJ Innerfield MD, Chief, Emeritus, Clinical Trials and Epidemiology Branch