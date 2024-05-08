Submit Release
Texas-based Business Coach & Life Coach Publishes First Book

4F Victory Book One titled FAITH is the first in the four book series and now available on Amazon.

One peice of advice or counsel from Coach White could save your business, your marriage or even your life. This is not a dress rehearsal. This is your life and it's going by fast.”
— Coach White
THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin White, aka Coach White of 4F Victory based here in The Woodlands, is a Certified Business Coach, Master Life Coach, Master Wellness Coach and certified personal fitness trainer. He is also ALZ certified with The Alzheimer’s Association and works with Alzheimer’s patients and families to improve their lives through diet and exercise.

“I am thrilled to release the first book in the 4F Victory series titled FAITH. It is a great book and written to deepen the faith of all Christians. The book includes eight chapters. Chapter 1 describes the largest world faiths and the next seven chapters are written from a purely Christian perspective. Chapter titles include The Redemption Story, Who You Are: Reflecting God’s Image, The Power Of Prayer, Understanding The Holy Spirit, The Christian Life: A Call To Holiness, Facing Trials With Faith and Making The Greatest Comeback Of Your Life.” said Coach White.

The 4F Victory program stands for Faith, Family, Finance & Fitness.
“Most men and women are failing at getting a victory in at least two of these key areas in life. They have adopted the world’s misguided acceptance of mediocrity. They forgot that God created them to be victors, not victims, in all of these areas. My mission in life is to help men and women be victorious in everything which is exactly what God intends.”

In addition to coaching, he is also a highly successful businessman with over 32 years of experience in launching, scaling and selling businesses. He has launched several start-up businesses including a Christian publishing business in 1994, a hugely successful commercial real estate business in 2005 and a private equity business which he launched in 2020. “One principle or piece of advice can save your life, save your family or save your business millions of dollars. This is not a dress rehearsal. This is your life and it’s going by fast.”

For information on business coaching or life coaching, you can view the company website at 4fvictory.com or you can contact Kevin White at kwhite@4fvictory.com Book One on FAITH can be found on Amazon at: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D33VV73D

