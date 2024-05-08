Post Session Report :: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

SB 739, PN 1590 (Vogel) – Amends Title 40 (Insurance) providing for telemedicine. A vote of 47-1 was recorded.
SB 916, PN 1510 (Langerholc) – Creates the “Pennsylvania Sportsman” vehicle registration plate. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.
SR 223, PN 1563 (Baker) – This resolution urges the Federal Communications Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to make a rule requiring automakers to maintain free, broadcast AM radio in all vehicles. A vote of 47-1 was recorded.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.