Post Session Report :: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

SB 739, PN 1590 (Vogel) – Amends Title 40 (Insurance) providing for telemedicine. A vote of 47-1 was recorded.

SB 916, PN 1510 (Langerholc) – Creates the “Pennsylvania Sportsman” vehicle registration plate. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SR 223, PN 1563 (Baker) – This resolution urges the Federal Communications Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to make a rule requiring automakers to maintain free, broadcast AM radio in all vehicles. A vote of 47-1 was recorded.

