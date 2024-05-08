Submit Release
Barton County District Court offices move back to courthouse

TOPEKA—Barton County District Court offices will move back into the Barton County Courthouse after operating from a temporary location while work to renovate the courthouse was underway.

During the week starting May 13, court offices will move from their temporary location at 1709 Main Street to their permanent home in the courthouse at 1400 Main Street in Great Bend.

Both offices will be open during the move. Once the move is complete, visitors to 1709 Main Street will be redirected to the courthouse.

Beginning May 20, all district court business will be handled at the courthouse at 1400 Main Street.

During the move and after, court staff can be reached at 620-793-1856.

Barton County is part of the 20th Judicial District. In addition to Barton County, the 20th Judicial District is composed of Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Stafford counties.  

