Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,972 in the last 365 days.

Durham School Services’ Michigan School Bus Drivers Win Esteemed 2024 Oakland County Excellence in Transportation Award

Anne Albarran and Amanda DeMar with their award plaques.

Anne Albarran and Amanda DeMar with their award plaques.

Anne Albarran and Amanda DeMar Awarded for Dedication to Service Excellence and Safety

Both drivers, entrusted with special needs routes, embody the qualities of hard work, loyalty, kindness, and the willingness to always go above and beyond to help.”
— Jamie Stottlemyer, West Bloomfield School District
WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham School Services team members Anne Albarran and Amanda DeMar were awarded the 2024 Oakland County Excellence in Transportation Award by the West Bloomfield School District for their dedication in providing safe, quality service to their students and community.

This annual award is peer-nominated and is presented to those who exemplify excellence in providing or supporting the safe transportation of students. After thorough review of nominations, winners are then selected by the award committee. Anne and Amanda’s peers had this to say about them:

“Anne has been a driver for about 30 years. Her dedication and hard work show every day. Her willingness to provide safe transportation and loyalty to her students for 30+ years deserves recognition. Anne is always willing to go above and beyond to help.”

“Since Amanda started with us years ago, we have seen nothing but a beautiful smile and eagerness to work and help out her coworkers. On the day of a bad snowstorm, she volunteered to help a chain of stuck buses. Amanda is an exceptional employee.”

Anne and Amanda were honored at a banquet surrounded by family, friends, and school district members and presented with an award plaque.

“Anne and Amanda embody the dedication and passion of our drivers here at West Bloomfield School District,” Jamie Stottlemyer, Assistant Superintendent of Facilities & Operations, West Bloomfield School District. “With unwavering loyalty, Anne has been a steadfast presence since 1989, while Amanda brings her compassion and commitment to every ride since 2019. Both drivers, entrusted with special needs routes, embody the qualities of hard work, loyalty, kindness, and the willingness to always go above and beyond to help. These traits were recognized by their peers when they were nominated for the 2024 Oakland County Excellence in Transportation Award. We are immensely grateful to have Anne and Amanda as invaluable members of our team, ensuring the safety and well-being of our students every day.”

General Manager Jake Sutton also shared, “Anne is the definition of a reliable employee. Whenever our dispatch team is in a tight spot, Anne is always willing to do whatever she can to help. She is respected by her peers and our school district in West Bloomfield. Amanda brings a positive attitude and a genuine spirit to work every day. She cares deeply about the students she transports and her coworkers. Amanda usually finishes her route a bit earlier than other drivers and always asks if anyone else needs help with anything before she leaves for the day. Congrats again to them both. It is well-deserved.”

Edward Flavin
National Express LLC
+1 630-297-1064
email us here

You just read:

Durham School Services’ Michigan School Bus Drivers Win Esteemed 2024 Oakland County Excellence in Transportation Award

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more