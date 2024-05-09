NEVIS BRANDS INC. Announces Production and Release of New Products in Washington State.
Company introduces two new flavors of Major, Happy Apple 10mg cans.
Nevis Brands Inc (CSE: NEVI) (OTCQB: PSCBF) (“Nevis,” “Nevis Brands” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, announced today it has received necessary state regulatory approvals and is completing production on 3 new products to add to its existing portfolio of products for sale in Washington State. These include:
* Major(™) Apple Peach 100mg THC Shots
* Major(™) Zero Cal Lemonade 100mg THC Shots
* Happy Apple (™) 10mg THC Cans
John Kueber, CEO of Nevis, commented: "We are excited to deliver some additional products to our home state of Washington State. With the prior success of Happy Apple and some growth in the lower dose cannabis beverage market we felt it was an opportune time to revisit this market with a brand that not only speaks to the consumers of Washington State.”
Mr Kueber continued: “We’re also very pleased to be able to deliver a zero calorie version of Major(™) that delivers a lemonade flavor that we believe consumers will find comparable to regular sweetened versions of lemonade. We believe that there is a growing number of cannabis consumers who are looking for less caloric ways to enjoy cannabis and we are pleased to provide our dedicated customers with new flavor profiles. Adding new flavors and products as well as adding new licensees is consistent with our strategic goal to grow our aggregate licensee sales and royalties.”
These new products will be in market in May 2024 and are expected to contribute to the company’s royalty revenues beginning June 2024.
Washington State dispensaries currently sell over $700,000 per month of Nevis related products through licensed dispensaries. Products include Major(™) in 9 flavors, Happy Apple(™) 100mg bottles, Vertus (™) a sparkling cider designed to emulate Prosecco, and Velvet Swing(™). Nevis collects royalties on the sale of these products through its exclusive licensee in each market.
The Company may also introduce these new products to licensees in other states. Nevis Brands products are currently sold in Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Ohio, Colorado, California, Missouri and Nevada. The Company is preparing for production in Michigan.
ABOUT NEVIS BRANDS
Nevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across8 states. Led by our flagship brand Major™. Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.
Nevis Brands Inc. is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol “NEVI,” OTCQB under PSCBF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol under the symbol “8DZ”
NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
