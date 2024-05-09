With an audience of 1.6M EU first responders at crime scenes, ECTEG unveils "eFirst 2.0" covering all cyber essentials

New release of the eFirst training package

"eFirst 2.0" covers the basics of electronic evidence and criminal phenomena related to new technologies for EU Law Enforcement first responders

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to funding from the European Commission, ECTEG (European Cybercrime Training and Education Group) provides free training to law enforcement agencies on forensic investigation practices related to new technologies and cybercrime.

Since 2013, eFirst, one of ECTEG’s interactive training courses, has been aimed at the first actors of the police forces arriving at a crime scene. They play a crucial role in the forensic process, improving the efficiency of criminal investigations from the initial moments of finding electronic evidence. This training, accessible online, addresses good practices in the field of e-evidence, methods for seizing it and supporting victims of novel criminal phenomena linked to the use of new technologies.

Since 2023, a team of cybercrime experts from diverse Police Forces of European Union Member States has adapted this training to the evolution of technologies and crime. After ten years of its release, user feedback has also contributed to the evolution of the interface and content structure.

"I was a frontline police officer at the beginning of my career, and I would have loved to have had such training" - says Commissário Sónia Martins, from the Polícia de Segurança Pública Portugal, who leads not only the eFirst project but also the Cybercrime Unit within her institution.

To celebrate this milestone, ECTEG, with the valuable support of the European Commission, invites you to a press conference on 31 May 2024 at 10 am CEST (DG HOME, Rue du Luxembourg 46 - Brussels, Belgium). Representatives from the European Commission, the development team and end users will be present. Some parts of the content will be unveiled during this presentation to illustrate the pedagogical and operational approach.

The following steps cover translation into EU languages, localisation (to address legal frameworks and directives at the national level) and regular update cycles. Contacts with Eurojust and the European Judicial Cybercrime Network (EJCN) have opened the possibility of a future version for Magistrates, Judges and Prosecutors, also essential actors in the fight against cybercrime. Through its members and partners, ECTEG promotes translations into languages beyond the borders of the European Union, contributing to an inclusive and global fight against cybercrime.

RSVP by May 17, 2024, by completing this form .

ABOUT ECTEG

ECTEG (European Cybercrime Training and Education Group), funded by the European Commission (DG-HOME ISF-2021-TF1-AG-ECTEG-IBA), develops courses and capacity-building materials for EU Member States' law enforcement agencies on cybercrime and digital forensics.

More information on: www.ecteg.eu and www.ecteg.eu/running/first-responders/

For further enquiries, please contact: Project Coordinator Yves Vandermeer. coordinator@ecteg.eu | Tel: +32 486 13 46 91