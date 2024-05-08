Southern California Reproductive Center Announces Dr. Liesl Nel-Themaat as New ART Reproductive Center Lab Director
Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC) is proud to announce Liesl Nel-Themaat, PhD, HCLD, MBA, has joined its team.
SCRC’s ART lab already has a stellar reputation and my goal is to help further strengthen their high-performing lab team to enable them to continue doing amazing work.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC) an innovative fertility clinic with five locations in Southern California, is proud to announce Liesl Nel-Themaat, PhD, HCLD, MBA, has joined its team as the Beverly Hills Lab Director of ART Reproductive Center. Dr. Nel-Themaat has been in the field of assisted reproductive medicine for more than 20 years, with the past 14 years in clinical IVF.
“Dr. Nel-Themaat will make an excellent addition to our team at SCRC,” said Dr. Mark Surrey, a fertility specialist and physician at SCRC. “Dr. Nel-Themaat comes to us with decades of experience within the industry and has helped improve the IVF experience for thousands of families. Our patients are going to benefit from her expertise and passion for reproductive medicine.”
The ART Reproductive Center is located within the Beverly Hills office and offers patients access to the latest technologies, fertility treatments and pharmaceutical products. It also offers patients the benefit of having labs sent in-house and will cut down on patient waiting time for results.
“SCRC’s ART lab already has a stellar reputation and my goal is to help further strengthen their high-performing lab team to enable them to continue doing amazing work,” said Dr. Nel-Themaat. “I am so excited to join the talented team and I’m looking forward to collaborating with the other physicians and fertility specialists to help patients achieve their dreams and goals for their families.”
Dr. Nel-Themaat currently is the IVF Lab Director and Associate Clinical Professor at the Stanford University Fertility and Reproductive Health program and the off-site Embryology Lab Director for IVF Phoenix. She was formerly the Regional Lab Director for Shady Grove Fertility in Colorado as well as the former IVF Lab Director at the University of Colorado Advanced Reproductive Medicine. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Stellenbosch University (South Africa), her PhD in Reproductive Physiology from Louisiana State University and an Executive MBA from the University of Denver.
She continues to serve on several national and international boards and committees including having served as President of the ASRM Society for Reproductive Biologists and Technologists (SRBT), founder and current chair of the SRBT global Outreach Committee, co-founder and first president of the Colorado Association of Reproductive Technologists (CART), a founding member of the International IVF Initiative (i3), and former Board member of the College of Reproductive Biology (CRB). She is also known for starting World Embryologist Day.
For more information on ART Reproductive Center, go to www.artreproductivecenter.com.
About SCRC:
Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC) is an innovative fertility clinic that focuses on respect and compassion through its values of being inclusive and supporting a diverse patient population. Its doctors and fertility specialists are pioneers in the fields of assisted reproductive technology and endocrinology. For more than 25 years, the fertility specialists at SCRC have been a ranking choice in Southern California. Patients can visit offices in Beverly Hills/Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Pasadena and Ventura.
