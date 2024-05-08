Sound Wave Festival 2024
the Sound Wave Festival Lagoon Edition Deorro at Lago Mar Lagoon is back. Tickets and passes are on sale now the Sound Wave Festival Promo Code is "RSVP"
The SoundWave Festival Promo Code is "RSVP"”FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soundwave Festival 2024 will take place at the iconic Lago Mar Lagoon in La Marque, Texas, showcasing an eclectic lineup of artists and immersive musical experiences. Scheduled for May 10, 2024, this year's festival promises an unforgettable celebration of music and culture in a unique waterfront setting.
— the Sound Wave promo code is "RSVP:"
Discount tickets and passes to the Sound Wave Festival can be purchase by using the Sound Wave Festival Promo Code which is "RSVP". The Promo Code "RSVP" will provide a $5 to 10% discount on Sound Wave 2024 Passes and Tickets when used on the event website at checkout. This Sound Wave 2024 Promo Code is also the DiscoDonnie Promo Code which is also "RSVP".
Lineup Highlights:
Headliners: Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar and chart-topping duo The Chainsmokers.
Featured Artists: A stellar lineup including Zedd, Gorgon City, and Sofi Tukker.
Emerging Talent: Expect to discover new and emerging talent across genres, ranging from electronic dance music (EDM) to hip-hop and indie pop.
Location and Venue:
Lago Mar Lagoon, La Marque, Texas: The festival will be held at Lago Mar Lagoon, a crystal-clear lagoon surrounded by white sandy beaches and tropical scenery.
Accessibility: Conveniently located near Houston, the venue offers easy access via major highways, with nearby parking options available.
Facilities: State-of-the-art stages, VIP lounges, and local food vendors will provide a comfortable and entertaining experience.
Tickets and Promo Code:
General Admission: Access to all stages and entertainment throughout the festival.
VIP Passes: Offers priority entry, exclusive viewing areas, and VIP lounges.
Discount Offer: Use the Sound Wave promo code "RSVP" to receive a discount on tickets purchased through the official website.
Ticket Options:
Single-day passes
Weekend passes
Group discounts
For more information on tickets and to purchase, visit discopresents.com and use promo code "RSVP" for special pricing.
Experience Overview: Tickets may sell out at DiscoDonnie has contracted DIQSEO a Texas SEO Company which is known for event digital marketing.
Music Stages: Multiple stages featuring top artists and a diverse range of genres, from EDM beats to soulful hip-hop rhythms.
Lagoon Activities: Enjoy swimming, paddleboarding, and other water activities in the lagoon.
Art Installations: Visually stunning art installations will provide immersive and interactive experiences throughout the venue.
Sustainability Initiatives: Emphasizing eco-friendly practices, the festival will feature recycling stations, waste management, and more.
Date: May 10, 2024
Location: Lago Mar Lagoon, La Marque, Texas
Age Policy: 18+ event
For detailed lineup information, ticket purchases, and venue guidelines, visit discopresents.com.
Secure tickets early and use promo code "RSVP" to take advantage of discounted rates.
Erik Avery
Avery Ridge Ranch
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Top Texas SEO Agency