EU marks 100th anniversary of Sergei Parajanov by screening his films in Yerevan

On 6 May, the EU Delegation to Armenia, jointly with the National Cinema Centre, organised a screening of Sergei Parajanov’s ‘Triptych’.

The event was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Sergei Parajanov (1924-1990), an Armenian film director and screenwriter. Parajanov, who created his own cinematic style that did not conform to the principles of socialist realism, was repeatedly persecuted by the Soviet authorities.

The event, organised by the EU Delegation to Armenia, was designed to pay tribute to the legacy of the “legendary director, whose unique creations are part of the Armenian and world heritage”,  says the Delegation’s announcement on Facebook.

The ‘Triptych’ is a restoration of three short films by Paradjanov: Kyiv Frescoes, Hakob Hovnatanyan, and Arabesques on the Pirosmani Theme.

Kyiv Frescoes (1966), is a collage piece, long suppressed by Soviet authorities, that Parajanov assembled from camera samples for an unfilmed film about the aftermath of World War II in contemporary  Kyiv.

Hakob Hovnatanyan (1967) is a film about one of the best European portrait painters of the XIX century.

Arabesques on the Pirosmani Theme (1985) is a portrait of Niko Pirosmani, the famous Georgian painter who boosted Georgian traditional painting.

