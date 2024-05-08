Ukraine Energy Support Fund strengthened with extra €23 million from the United Kingdom

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received a pledge for an additional €23 million from the United Kingdom, further supporting Ukraine’s efforts to reinforce its energy infrastructure.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission.

This new grant complements the UK’s previous contributions, which now total €50 million over the last two years, and is designated for immediate repairs and strengthening of vital facilities In Ukraine.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial and in-kind assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector. To date, the Fund has reached €410 million in pledges from, inter alia, the European Union, EU members states, the United States, and Great Britain.

