Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Market: Analysis of Segmentation, Competitive Scenario, Trends, Market Dynamics, 2031

Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Analysis of Segmentation, Competitive Scenario, Recent Trends, and Market Dynamics, 2022 to 2031

Increasing Adoption of POS Terminal by Restaurants for Smoother Business Operations” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A report by Allied Market Research on the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market indicates that the industry is anticipated to garner $44.6 billion, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides detailed analysis of segmentation, market dynamics, opportunity analysis, competitive scenario, regional analysis, and upcoming trends.

Market dynamics:

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, that influence the market development. It further provides details about the top investment pockets, which assist stakeholders in making investment analysis.

The global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market is expected to witness growth due to expansion of restaurant chains coupled with rise in adoption of POS systems to facilitate smooth payment transactions.

However, rise in concerns regarding cyberattack and data breaches is expected to hinder the market development. In addition, high cost associated with software upgrades hampers the market expansion.

On the contrary, increase in penetration of contactless payment methods is projected to provide remunerative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market based on Component, Deployment Model, Type, Application, End User, and Region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of component, the hardware segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the overall share of the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. Furthermore, the software segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

On basis of the deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the overall restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the cloud segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast timeframe.

On the basis of end user, the full-service restaurant (FSR) segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than half of the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the quick service restaurant (QSR) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period

Regional Analysis:

The report analyzes the driving forces and revenue estimations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific continent contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market share. The Asia-Pacific market is set to dominate the regional market in the foreseeable future. The Asia-Pacific restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast timespan. The report also analyzes regions including the LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

Emerging Trends in the Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market:

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancement such as the integration of artificial technology and machine learning in restaurant POS systems helps to optimize pricing strategies, personalize recommendations, and automate activities such as inventory management and order routing.

Contactless Payments:

With increasing popularity of near field communication enabled devices, contactless payment is likely to gain high traction in the coming years, thus leading to increased adoption of restaurant point of sale (POS) terminals with contactless payment capabilities.

Segmentation Analysis:

The report offers a detailed breakdown of the restaurant POS terminal market depending on type, end user, component, deployment mode, application, and region. By type, it is classified into fixed POS and mobile POS. On the basis of end user, it is divided into full-service restaurant (FSR), quick service restaurant (QSR) & institutional FSR, and others. Depending on component, the market is fragmented into hardware, software, and services. As per deployment mode, it is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. The applications covered in the study include front end and back end.

Competitive Scenario:

The restaurant POS terminal market report gives a comprehensive analysis of leading players. It further covers the strategies adopted by them to strengthen their foothold in the competitive market. These strategies include collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and innovative product launches. The leading market players profiled in the report are Oracle, Toast, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Revel Systems, Posist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lightspeed Management Company, LLC, PAX Technology Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Touch Dynamic, Shift4, Aures Group, NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Cake, Squirrel System, INGENICO, and Posiflex Technology.

Key Questions Covered in the Report:

Which are the factors that drive the restaurant POS terminal market?

Who are the leading players in the restaurant POS terminal market?

Which are the key developmental strategies adopted by the key players in the restaurant POS terminal market?

At what CARG, the restaurant POS terminal market will expand from 2022 to 2031?

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the restaurant point of sale terminal market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify prevailing restaurant point of sale terminal market opportunity.

In addition to the market research, important drivers, restraints, and opportunities are covered as well.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the restaurant point of sale terminal market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

According to their contribution to global market revenue, the major countries in each region are mapped.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

