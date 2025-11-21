Tannin Market Analysis Shows Increasing Adoption in Leather tanning Applications

Tannin Market, by Application

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global tannin market continues to expand, driven primarily by the growing demand for leather and wine, along with the increased utilization of tannins in leather processing. According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08966 Key Drivers:- Rising Leather Demand: Increasing use of leather in automotive interiors, fashion, and apparel is boosting tannin consumption in leather processing.- Growth in Wine Production: Tannins play a crucial role in wine fermentation and stabilization, supporting market growth.- Preference for Plant-Based Sources: Expanding adoption of natural and organic ingredients is fueling the demand for plant-derived tannins.Market Challenges:- Adverse Health Effects: Potential side effects associated with tannin consumption especially in food applications pose a restraint to widespread adoption.- Pandemic Disruptions: COVID-19 led to supply chain interruptions, increased food prices, and a decline in production across key end-use industries.Segmental Insights:By Source- Plants held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for over half of total revenue.- This segment is also expected to grow the fastest, registering a CAGR of 6.2% through 2030.By Type- Hydrolyzable tannins dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of total share.- Phlorotannins are expected to grow at the fastest pace, with a projected CAGR of 6.3%.Regional Analysis:- Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2020, representing nearly 40% of global revenue due to strong leather and wine industries.- North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period, driven by rising demand in nutraceuticals and food applications.Leading Market Players:-Key companies operating in the global tannin market include:- Tannin Corporation- Ajinomoto OmniChem S.A.- W. Ulirich GmbH- Laffort S.A.- Ever s.r.l.- Silvateam S.p.A.- Polson Pty. Ltd.- Tannin Sevnica d.d.- Tanac S.A.- Forestal Mimosa Ltd.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tannin-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

