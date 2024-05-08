WCO supports the East African Community in enhancing Customs efficiency

The World Customs Organization (WCO), in partnership with the East African Community (EAC), convened a meeting on EAC Customs Management Act and Regulations. The meeting took place from 15 to 20 April 2024, in Mombasa, Kenya, and was organised with the support of the EU-WCO HS-Africa Programme, funded by the European Union.

Legislative drafters and Customs experts from the EAC Partner States, along with the EAC Secretariat, gathered to draft amendments to the EAC Customs Management Act of 2004 and Customs Management Regulations of 2010 in preparation for the 25th Meeting of the Sectoral Council on Legal and Judicial Affairs (SCLJA) scheduled for May 2024.

The purpose of these amendments is to enhance the operational effectiveness of the EAC Customs Law. The revisions include among other, regulations to the Advance Ruling provision under Section 248A of the EAC Customs Management Act 2004. The HS-Africa Programme has been supporting the EAC in the implementation of Advance Rulings through a series of regional and national activities. This meeting constitutes an important millstone in the process for regional harmonisation and efficiency including a region-wide operational Advance Ruling mechanism.

The meeting concluded with the preparation of the draft EAC Customs Management (Amendment) Bill and EAC Customs Management (Amendment) Regulations for consideration at the upcoming Sectoral Council meeting in May 2024.

The WCO is engaging on several initiatives with the EAC to support Customs reform and efficiency, and harmonization of procedures.

For further information, please contact wcoHSAfrica@wcoomd.org