TeamBest Global to Expand U.S. & India Manufacturing Operations From 350,000 to 1 Million Sq. Ft. Over Coming Years
It's exciting to witness the expansion of TBG Companies' manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. (including Virginia-based Gene Therapy Pharmaceutical), India, and the Middle East.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran is the President and Founder of TeamBest Global Companies (TBG). He has traveled to 20 countries and sells medical products and technologies in many countries around the world. TBG Companies offer products that every hospital/clinic worldwide needs to purchase.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
While TBG Companies have manufacturing facilities in a few countries, the U.S., India, and some countries in the Middle East are the best for manufacturing. This is due to the funds and investments made by these governments, availability of labor, and the ability to operate 24/7 manufacturing operations.
As Best Cure Foundation (BCF) plans to establish 1000+ Medical Centers for Proactive Preventive, Primary, Medical, Dental and Eye Care Wellness Centers and Medical Treatment Facilities globally, there will be a need for a large range of TBG products.
Best Cyclotron Systems (BCS), a TBG company in the U.S., manufactured and shipped five cyclotrons last year. BCS plans to manufacture and ship 30 additional cyclotrons by 2025.
Next month, BCF and TBG Companies are set to ship the first cyclotron to India, which will be manufactured in the United States. This move is part of their commitment to manufacture at least 100 cyclotrons in the U.S. and install them in India alone over the next several years. It's exciting to witness the expansion of TBG Companies' manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. (including Virginia-based Gene Therapy Pharmaceutical), India, and the Middle East. Dr. Suthantiran's companies already own real estate and buildings, which will help in the easy expansion of manufacturing for medical devices, high-tech products, and pharmaceuticals in the USA for global supply.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
For more information on the BCF and Best Cure Foundation Global Healthcare Delivery Plan, please visit: http://www.bestcure.md, http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-644101870-open-letter-to-potus-flotus-members-of-congress-from-krishnan-suthanthiran-founder-president-teambest-global-companies.pdf or http://www.teambest.com/news/Best_Cure_Foundation_Presentation_5_20_2022.v4.pdf.
For more information about TeamBest expansion, please read http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-BestGreenCity.pdf.
For more information about BCS, please read http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-625172049-best-cyclotron-systems-inc-plans-significant-expansion-of-cyclotron-production-in-the-u-s-with-over-15-orders.pdf or http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-605153762-best-cyclotron-systems-plan-to-establish-100s-of-cyclotrons-pet-ct-full-diagnostic-centers-in-india-beginning-2023.pdf.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. “Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. We aim to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients worldwide,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
Krishnan Suthanthiran - President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
email us here