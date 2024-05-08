Dark Carz Revolutionizes On-Demand Luxury Transportation, Invites Limousine Operators Worldwide to Partner

Dark Carz

Join the Dark Carz on-demand limousine hailing app built for the livery industry” — Zoltan Hader CTO

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA , USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dark Carz, the leading on-demand technology company for the livery and limousine industry, is thrilled to announce its expansion and onboarding of limousine companies, charter bus operators, shuttle buses, party buses, and exotic car rental companies to join its revolutionary platform. With a global presence and operations already established in multiple countries, Dark Carz offers a seamless and efficient solution for luxury transportation needs.

One of Dark Carz's standout features is directly integrating the entire Starbucks menu into its app, which provides chauffeurs with the opportunity to increase their income. Unlike other ride-hailing services, Dark Carz does not engage in surge pricing, ensuring fair and consistent rates for both customers and drivers.

"Join the Dark Carz on-demand limousine hailing app built for the livery industry," said Zoltan Hader CTO at Dark Carz. "We invite all limousine operators to partner with us and experience the benefits of our platform, including next-day pay, competitive rates, and a global clientele."

Dark Carz offers its partners a range of benefits, including next-day pay at 75% of time and mileage, 90% of the snack & beverage category, and 100% of the driver tip and performance bonus through its secret rider program. The platform serves as a primary volume fulfillment stream, ensuring consistent business for partners while providing customers with unmatched convenience and unsurpassed luxury.

"In today's evolving transportation landscape, customers request on-demand transportation services to meet their astute taste," added Mr. Hader. "Dark Carz is uniquely positioned to meet this demand, offering specialized technology tailored for the ground transportation industry."

Joining the Dark Carz network is free, and partners benefit from over 30 years of invaluable experience in the limousine industry. The platform provides state-of-the-art technology, expert knowledge, and stringent health and safety standards to ensure higher earnings and better-managed care for partners.

Interested companies must meet certain requirements, including valid company registration, licenses, and insurance for all chauffeurs and vehicles. Vehicles must also adhere to cleanliness, safety, and regulatory standards, ensuring an exceptional experience for both drivers and passengers.

Dark Carz is committed to raising the bar and revolutionizing the luxury transportation industry. They are excited to invite limousine operators worldwide to join their growing network. For more information or to sign up, visit Dark Carz Website.

Contact Information:

Zoltan Hader CTO

Dark Carz Technologies Corp

Email: media @darkcarz.com

www.darkcarz.com

www.darkcarzpartners.com

Social Media:

@darkcarzluxury @darkcarzpartners https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-9_4ytE3fuAp0kCcNCApbA

https://twitter.com/darkcarz

About Dark Carz:

Dark Carz is a leading on-demand technology company specializing in luxury transportation services for the livery and limousine industry. With a global presence and innovative features such as in-app Starbucks ordering, Dark Carz connects customers with licensed and insured chauffeur partners for a seamless and convenient travel experience.

Dark Carz Luxury SUV Service