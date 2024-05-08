Recce Pharmaceuticals Granted New Patent in China for RECCE® Anti-Infectives

SYDNEY, Australia, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced the China National Intellectual Property Administration has formally granted Recce a new family two patent, “Copolymer and Method for Treatment of Bacterial Infection,” for its anti-infectives, with expiry in 2035.

“We thank the China National Intellectual Property Administration for their recognition of the significant potential of Recce’s new class of anti-infectives,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals. “We are proud to have completed our portfolio of family two patents and now have coverage globally until at least 2035.”

This is the final of Recce’s wholly-owned patents granted for family two, with the Company now patent-protected in all major pharmaceutical markets globally.

The Chinese patent claims relate to RECCE® 327 (R327) and RECCE® 529 (R529), including their methods of manufacture, administration, and application to treat a broad range of common human infections.

China is the second largest pharmaceutical market in the world, worth approximately $140 billion in 2021.1 In 2023, it was reported that the industry had grown at an average annual rate of around 3.2%, and this growth is expected to continue due to increasing demand, healthcare reforms, and government support for pharmaceutical research and development (R&D).2

Filed Expiry Status China 2035 Granted Australia 2035 Granted USA 2035 Granted Europe 2035 Granted Germany 2035 Granted Spain 2035 Granted France 2035 Granted UK 2035 Granted Italy 2035 Granted Sweden 2035 Granted Japan 2035 Granted

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

