Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Parcl

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 31, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Parcl

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Parcl , a groundbreaking blockchain-based real estate platform that allows users to invest in digital square footage of physical real estate in some of the most lucrative neighborhoods. With this integration, the OKX Web3 community can now access Parcl's solutions via web extension.

With Parcl's innovative system, users can build their dream real estate portfolio and trade their favorite neighborhoods just like they would trade crypto assets.



A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

