ATTORNEY JOLEE E. VACCHI CELEBRATES FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF WORCESTER-BASED FOUNDATIONS FAMILY LAW & MEDIATION CENTER
Local Woman-Owned and Staffed Family Law Firm Impacts 100 Families in its First Year of BusinessWORCESTER, MA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Jolee E. Vacchi’s Foundations Family Law & Mediation Center (“FFL”) celebrates its one year anniversary on May 8, 2024. The firm, founded in May 2023 by Vacchi, is located in Whitinsville, Massachusetts (Worcester County), and currently employs an all-female staff and has assisted over 100 families to resolve family law issues since its inception.
FFL founder and attorney Jolee E. Vacchi says, “The explosive growth of our firm in such a short period of time has surpassed my wildest expectations. Last year, I started FFL with one paralegal, and we are now seeking to hire our fifth team member, which will increase our capacity to help even more families in legal crisis.”
FFL focuses its practice on all aspects of family law to include divorce and custody cases, guardianships of a minor, post-judgment cases including modifications and contempt actions, and prenuptial/postnuptial agreement drafting.
The firm is known for its tagline of “resolving family law conflicts as painlessly and peacefully as possible” for their clients.
Vacchi is also a certified mediator and acts as a third-party neutral to assist parties in amicably resolving their family law disputes without court intervention. The firm is particularly experienced in representing survivors of domestic violence and coercive control.
Vacchi co-hosts a weekly podcast, “Divorce Detox,” along with Certified Divorce Coach, Lisa Happ, which is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and iTunes.
The show highlights topics of Vacchi’s expertise, including alternative dispute resolution, coercive control, post-separation abuse, co-parenting and family court legal strategies, and the use of various court professionals in family law cases.
FFL also prioritizes creating flexible, remote employment opportunities for working parents who are balancing professional and home responsibilities.
The FFL team and their families celebrated its first anniversary by attending a WooSox game at Polar Park on May 4th.
FFL 1st Anniversary Highlights:
The firm is woman-founded and employs an all-female staff
Vacchi and her team have assisted over 100 families to resolve family law issues since its inception
Clients are easily served virtually throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island, excluding court appearances, which are in-person by Vacchi and Family Law Attorney, Alicia MacManus
Vacchi launched the “Divorce Detox” podcast in June 2023 and has aired 36 episodes to date
Parade Magazine, The Knot and Scary Mommy have featured Vacchi and her expertise on divorce and co-parenting
Vacchi notes, “We enjoyed a day of fresh air and family fun with our supporters. There are many accomplishments to commemorate from the past year, and with the momentum that we have flowing right now, I can’t wait to see how we continue to expand in the future.”
To learn more about Foundations Family Law, visit their website at foundationsfamilylaw.com or call their office at (508) 635-8965.
About Foundations Family Law & Mediation Center
Attorney Jolee E. Vacchi founded Foundations Family Law & Mediation Center (FFL) in May 2023. Based in Worcester County, Massachusetts, the firm resolves family law conflicts as painlessly and peacefully as possible for their clients in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. To learn more about the firm’s service offerings and values, please visit their website at foundationsfamilylaw.com.
About Jolee E. Vacchi
Jolee E. Vacchi is a licensed attorney in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She is also a certified mediator and collaboratively-trained attorney. Vacchi founded Foundations Family Law & Mediation Center in May 2023. Based in Worcester County, Massachusetts, the firm resolves family law conflicts as painlessly and peacefully as possible for their clients in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Vacchi also co-hosts the Divorce Detox podcast which features raw, unfiltered conversations on how to cope, heal, and thrive while navigating the inherently flawed family court system. Vacchi’s expertise on divorce and co-parenting has been featured in the media in Parade Magazine, The Knot and Scary Mommy. She can be reached at jolee@foundationsfamilylaw.com.
