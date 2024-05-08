DataVolt Announces Tashkent IT Park Data Center Project
EINPresswire.com/ -- DataVolt proudly announces the groundbreaking of the Tashkent IT Park Data Center on 2 May 2024, a pioneering project establishing Central Asia's first Tier 3 carrier-neutral, AI enabled data center powered by renewable energy, in the presence of His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia. This initiative aims to unlock Uzbekistan's digital potential, driving sustainable, innovative infrastructure development.
The data center features a modular infrastructure design, allowing for scalable solutions that can accommodate various workloads ranging from hundreds to a few thousands of teraflops. The data center will be able to cater for most of the leading technologies in cloud computing and artificial intelligence offering a bespoke cooling architecture to meet an always increasing rack power density.
Prioritizing energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, the project establishes Uzbekistan's first AI ready data center, serving as a hub for innovation, research, and development in AI technologies. Such data centers will significantly support the growth of Uzbekistan's tech industry and foster global collaborations. The project aims to set a standard for future data centers, positioning Uzbekistan as a leader in sustainable technology and AI in Central Asia.
The project involves key partnerships with the Ministry of Digital Technologies, the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Energy, aiming to solidify Uzbekistan's standing in sustainable technology and AI. Strategically located in Tashkent IT Park, Central Asia's premier tech hub, the data center benefits from the region's thriving ecosystem, which embraces innovation and supports startups.
“This is a first data center project for us in Uzbekistan, but it brings already strong aspects of innovation in sustainability using certified renewable energy from solar and wind fed into dedicated energy storage units and balanced by dedicated systems powered by hydrogen and other green fuels in order to secure round-the-clock green energy to our data center at the high level of reliability/availability required by the computing processes, said Rajit Nanda, DataVolt CEO. “This approach will be able to secure a cost-effective base for deployment of Artificial Intelligence computing processes in Uzbekistan as an absolute first in the region accelerating the development of an advance IT industry in the country.”
At the Tashkent International Investment Forum held on 2 and 3 May, DataVolt also signed an Investment Agreement with the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and a Cooperation Agreement with the Ministry of Digital Technologies, covering its investment program of up to 500 MW IT load state-of-the-art net zero data centers in the country. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the same occasion with the Directorate of New Tashkent City for a data center in this major new urban development.
About DataVolt:
DataVolt, with a presence spanning Riyadh, Dubai, San Francisco, and Tashkent, specializes in developing environmentally conscious data centers. It is a subsidiary of Vision Invest, a leading Saudi Arabian investment company in critical infrastructure, managing over USD 95 billion in assets, including renewable energy, desalination, and green hydrogen.
