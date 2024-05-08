Saudi Arabia Announces A Water Authority to Regulate and Develop the Water Sector and Enhance Research and Innovation
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi Arabia announced, during the Cabinet session on Tuesday, the transformation of the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) into the Saudi Water Authority (SWA), along with the adoption of its organizational frameworks.
H.E. Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al Fadley, Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and Chairman of SWA
SWA will be responsible for regulating and developing water-related businesses and services, and supervising the water system to further contribute to enhancing sustainability and achieving the National Water Strategy, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
Under the new regulations, SWA is tasked with managing the strategic planning of the Kingdom's water supply, elevating reports, recommendations, and strategic solutions to improve the overall performance of the water sector. It will also focus on localizing the industry and services related to water activities, increasing the percentage of local content.
H.E. Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al Fadley, Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and Chairman of SWA, emphasized that this decision supports the ongoing efforts to develop the water sector, allowing it to maintain its leadership and utilizing SWCC’s capabilities in research, innovation, development, localization, and patents to advance towards a more focused, sustainable, and reliable water security. This includes implementing safe technologies and substantial research efforts that align with the Kingdom’s development needs while enhancing its economic role and ambitious vision through supporting and enabling the efforts of the Saudi Water Authority.
On the other side, H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Abdulkarim, President of the Saudi Water Authority, highlighted the significance of the Cabinet's approval to transform SWCC into the Saudi Water Authority, marking a pivotal step for the ongoing development of the Saudi water sector and the efforts towards achieving water security. This transformation, he noted, signifies a substantial shift in the long-standing institution, established over 50 years ago, and reflects the continuous support for the water sector and the substantial benefit from its current assets, capabilities, innovations, and human expertise.
Al Abdulkarim added that SWA would extend the Kingdom's global success and records with its global leadership in desalinated water production at 11.5 million cubic meters daily. He stated that the Authority would continue to build on this success by relying on its highly qualified expertise and constant passion for achievement, excellence, and innovation to contribute to keeping pace with Saudi Vision 2030 and achieving its goals in sustainability, quality of life, and diversification of the national economy.
Al Abdulkarim emphasized that SWA will focus on maximizing its strategic role in regulating and developing the water sector, improving the integration and efficiency of the water supply chain, assessing infrastructure readiness, and enhancing strategic storage and alternative sources. He added that this will be built on the initiatives to localize research, develop technologies, and encourage innovation to create more job opportunities, highlighting the efforts to unify engineering standards and requirements to raise professional performance and efficiency.
Moreover, Al Abdulkarim noted that SWA would enhance regulatory and development strategies to elevate the water sector's contribution to Saudi economic development, reinforcing its position as a global leader in water solutions.
This involves increasing private sector participation, enhancing its role in localization, and boosting its contribution to the national GDP.
In conclusion, Al Abdulkarim reaffirmed SWA’s commitment to advancing the leadership of the water sector in the Kingdom, enhancing knowledge and technology, enabling capabilities and local resources, and contributing to the attentive and diligent management of water and environmental resources to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
