Mango Butter Market to Cross $163.4 Million by 2027 | Size, Share, Trends & Growth

Mango Butter Market

Global brands, such as Manorama Group, are bringing new line of mango butter in plant-based products range to provide different varieties of products for consumers.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Mango Butter Market by Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the mango butter market size was valued at $100.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $163.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.0 % from 2021 to 2027. Europe dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly 38% of the total market share. The mango butter market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $63.0 million from 2019–2027.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀

In 2019, the mango butter market boasted a valuation of $100.4 million, a figure set to soar to $163.4 million by 2027, with a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. Europe emerged as a frontrunner in 2019, commanding a formidable 38% share of the market. Notably, the mango butter arena presents an incremental revenue opportunity of $63.0 million between 2019 and 2027.

The growth trajectory of the global mango butter market is propelled by multifaceted factors. The surge in demand for plant-based ingredients has spurred manufacturers to integrate mango butter into their products, aligning with the shifting consumer preference towards natural solutions. Moreover, the burgeoning global population and escalating per capita income levels have catalyzed increased mango production, further fueling the mango butter market's ascent. In the cosmetic segment, evolving consumer behavior towards natural and plant-based products augurs well for mango butter's prospects, promising a bright future for this versatile ingredient.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• All Organic Treasure

• Alzo International Incorporated

• Avi Natural

• Manorama Industries Limited

• Ekologie Forte Pvt. Ltd.

• HallStar Company

• Jarchem Industries Inc.

• Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

• Madina Industrial Corp.

• Natural Sourcing, LLC

𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀

The market's segmentation into refined and unrefined mango butter types unveils intriguing insights. The unrefined segment experiences a surge in demand, particularly in European markets, underscoring the growing preference for unprocessed, natural ingredients.

Across applications, spanning food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, mango butter demonstrates its versatility and utility. Regionally, the market landscape unfolds across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, each region contributing distinct nuances to the global narrative.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀

Europe is poised for a substantial CAGR of 11.2%, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the torchbearer of growth with a staggering 16.1% CAGR. The refined mango butter segment is anticipated to seize the lion's share of 72.3% by 2027, while the pharmaceutical and cosmetics segments showcase promising growth trajectories.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

• Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2 % during the global mango butter market forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the mango butter market growth, registering a CAGR of 16.1 %

• The refined mango butter segment is projected to garner the highest mango butter market share of 72.3% by 2027.

• The pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to lead the global market, with a CAGR of 14.6 % during the forecast period.

• The cosmetics segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

The global mango butter industry is fragmented with the presence of several market participants across various regions. The strong presence private label brands is giving tough competition to global players.

