Ghana Mobile Money Market Size, Share, Demand, Report, Forecast 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Ghana Mobile Money Market Report by Technology (USSD, Mobile Wallets, and Others), Business Model (Mobile Led Model, Bank Led Model), Transaction Type (Peer to Peer, Bill Payments, Airtime Top-ups, and Others) 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Ghana mobile money market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The Ghana mobile money market size reached US$ 161.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 789.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during 2024-2032.

The high utilization of smartphones as well as the increasing availability of mobile internet services are the factors driving the growth of the Ghana mobile money market. Additionally, as one of the leading countries in Africa for mobile money usage, Ghana has seen a significant rise in financial inclusion due to the accessibility and convenience of mobile money services, which is fueling the market. Besides this, the policies made by government authorities towards digital finance have further bolstered the market by encouraging a cashless economy and promoting financial services to the unbanked and underbanked populations. Moreover, partnerships between telecommunications companies and financial institutions have expanded the range and depth of mobile money services, enhancing user experience and trust, which is contributing to the expansion of the market.

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards mobile financial services as people seek contactless and safe ways to conduct transactions, which is further augmenting the market. This shift is supported by initiatives from mobile money providers who have temporarily waived fees on certain transactions to encourage the use of mobile money over cash, which is seen as a health risk due to the potential for virus transmission. Furthermore, the ongoing innovation in mobile money platforms, including the integration of advanced security features and interoperability between different service providers, continues to improve consumer confidence and convenience, driving further adoption, which is anticipated to drive the Ghana mobile money market in the coming years.

Breakup by Technology:

USSD

Mobile Wallets

Others

Breakup by Business Model:

Mobile Led Model

Bank Led Model

Breakup by Transaction Type:

Peer to Peer

Bill Payments

Airtime Top-ups

Others

Leading Companies Operating in the Ghana Mobile Money Industry:

MTN

Vodafone

Tigo

Airtel

