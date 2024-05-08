Half of American Moms Cannot Afford Diapers According to The NDBN Diaper Check 2024
The NDBN Diaper Check 2024 finds that nearly one in two U.S. families with young children (46.7%) are affected by diaper need, a growing public health issue.
This is a public health crisis ... but the problem cannot be solved by nonprofits alone. As a nation, we must adopt policies that help families thrive.”NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly one in two U.S. families with young children (46.7%) struggles to afford enough diapers to keep their children clean, dry and healthy. This according to data released today from the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) Diaper Check 2024. For the second year running, NDBN’s research on the pervasiveness of diaper need shows that nearly half of families in the country are affected by this growing public health issue.
— Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO, National Diaper Bank Network
Diaper need is associated with increased health risks for babies, including diaper rash, urinary tract infections and other problems. It’s also associated with maternal depression, and can limit parents’ ability to access child care. Day care providers typically turn away families that cannot supply diapers, forcing parents to stay home from school or work.
“This is a public health crisis,” said NDBN CEO Joanne Samuel Goldblum. “Half the babies in this country do not have the diapers that they need. Our member diaper banks play a critical role in addressing this – but the problem cannot be solved by nonprofits alone. As a nation, we must adopt policies that help families thrive.”
Public programs like SNAP (food stamps) and WIC Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) cannot be used to purchase diapers, an expense that eats up 14% of after tax income in the poorest U.S. households. NDBN does not support efforts to expand SNAP and/or WIC to included diapers, as both are food-based initiatives created to alleviate hunger.
“Since our founding in 2011, NDBN has advocated for public policy reform,” said Goldblum. “The End Diaper Need Act, legislation introduced in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, would invest in our nation’s diaper banks.”
In addition, Goldblum is encouraged by two national pilot programs. The Diaper Distribution Demonstration and Research Pilot, led by the Office of Community Services in the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), is providing funding to strengthen and expand existing diaper distribution programs through a network of community partners. The initiative involves many NDBN-recognized diaper banks. Additionally, the White House has undertaken the Newborn Supply Kit Program, which distributes postpartum and newborn care items, including diapers, at participating hospitals or through community-based organizations.
“Many states are addressing diaper need through investment in the expansion of diaper banks, or in some cases stipends to help families purchase diapers,” added Goldblum. “NDBN is proud to provide its expertise as a resource for such innovative approaches to ending a solvable public health issue.”
About the National Diaper Bank Network: The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential...including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).
