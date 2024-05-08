EU Foreign Affairs Council discusses Ukraine Plan

On 7 May, the EU Foreign Affairs Council held a discussion on the situation in Ukraine and on the Ukraine Plan, aimed at unblocking disbursements under the first pillar of the Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027.

The EU’s support under the first pillar amounts to €38.27 billion (€5.27 billion in grants and €33 billion in loans) of the total amount of €50 billion under the Ukraine Facility.

“Reconstruction and modernisation are needed as part of Ukraine’s EU accession process,” said EU High Representative Josep Borrell. “The plan encompasses key structural reforms, investment and improvements in public administration, the rule of law and fighting corruption and fraud. The support of member states will enable the payments planned as part of the Ukraine Facility.”

The European Commission has already transmitted its positive assessment on the plan. It considered that it meets the necessary criteria and constitutes a targeted and well-balanced response to the objectives of the Ukraine Facility, while addressing the accession track challenges and responding to Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and modernisation needs.

The ambassadors of the EU Member States (Coreper) are expected to back the assessment of the Ukraine Plan today. The EU Ecofin Council is expected to endorse and approve the implementing decision by a qualified majority on 14 May.

Find out more

Press release