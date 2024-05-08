$516 + Millions Single-arm Medical Pendant Market Boom in Near Future! - Allied Market Research

Single-arm Medical Pendant Market Size

The growth of the global single-arm medical pendant market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Single-arm Medical Pendant Market by Application, Type, and End User: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," the global single-arm medical pendant market size was valued at $278 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $516 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Single-arm medical pendant is a system designed to support high load of instruments in areas such as operating theaters or intensive care units. These pendants are provided by highly maneuverable arms with sufficient range to be able to reposition the bed space to suit specific nursing practices without risk of entanglement or occlusion. Single-arm medial pendant provides safe and low risk areas to healthcare professionals, as it is used to improve the efficiency of healthcare professionals while performing surgeries and operations.

The overall impact of COVID-19 remains negative on the medical pendant market, owing to decline in number surgeries. This surgery requires the routine use of reusable surgery equipment for treatment, which can be infected with SARS COV-2 virus. Furthermore, WHO issued guidelines regarding the nonessential planned surgeries and procedures based on the need of critical situations. The guidelines suggest to provide surgical services to patients who require urgent attention and postpone the surgeries if not urgent, which lead to decline in the demand for single-arm medical pendant products.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into surgery, anesthesia, endoscopy, and intensive care unit (ICU). The surgery segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Key factors such as increase in the number of surgeries and rise in health concerns among consumers are expected to drive the market. Furthermore, increase in adoption of movable medical pendant in operation theaters and surgery centers drive the growth of single-arm medical pendant market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

✔️ On the basis of application, the surgery segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Depending on type, the flexible medical pendant segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

✔️ On the basis of end user, the hospital segment was the major share contributor in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

✔️ Region wise, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

◽ Elektra Hellas S.A.

◽ Starkstrom Ltd.

◽ HIPAC

◽ Brandon Medical Company Ltd,

◽ Unicorn Medicals

◽ Ondal Medical Systems

◽ BeaconmedÆS

◽ Megasan Medika

◽ Shanghai Pax Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

◽ Tedisel Medical S.L.

