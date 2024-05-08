Ocean Suites at Heritance Aarah Maldives

The Ocean Wing and dedicated infinity pool at Heritance Aarah

Heritance Aarah’s Ocean Suites: butler service, a private pool, ocean access, 6 restaurants, 5 bars, private wine cellar, daily replenished bar.

MALE, MALE, MALDIVES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the scenic Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah Maldives is a 40-minute seaplane ride from Male. Surrounded by panoramic ocean views, the Ocean Suite Wing at Heritance Aarah boasts twenty-six duplexes over water. With a personal butler service, a private lap pool, direct ocean access from each room, and an exotic array of premium spirits and beverages, guests at Heritance Aarah’s Ocean Suites are offered a dine around experience consisting of six restaurants and five bars, each with their unique and differentiated offering. An optional seventh restaurant is available for guests to enjoy at an additional fee. In every Ocean Suite is a private wine cellar well stocked with 16 exquisite wines, a bottle of champagne, and a bar replenished twice daily with premium single malts, soft drinks, chocolates, and snacks.

The all-day dine-around concept at Heritance Aarah Maldives makes it the ultimate culinary epicenter of the Maldives.

With an extensive selection of cuisines from around the globe, guests can embark on a gastronomic adventure like no other. Whether indulging in Asian delicacies, savouring fusion creations blending Sri Lankan and Maldivian influences, experiencing the vibrant street food scenes of Tokyo and Bangkok, or delighting in the sophistication of Mediterranean and French-inspired gourmet cuisine, Heritance Aarah offers a diverse and unforgettable culinary experience, complemented by a premium collection of over 80 special beverages, ensuring a seamless flow of flavours and enjoyment throughout the dining journey.

The Ocean Suite wing boasts an infinity pool, providing unparalleled relaxation with breathtaking ocean vistas as the backdrop, offering guests an exclusive and serene retreat. Ideal for honeymooners seeking a romantic escape or private events, the Ocean Suites wing provides an intimate setting away from the main resort.

In addition to the Ocean Suites, the resort offers a diverse range of accommodations, from elegantly designed Beach Villas to Ocean Villas with glass bottom floors, enveloping guests in the serene rhythms of island life. Beyond the indulgence lies a deeper commitment to sustainability, with Heritance Aarah being the first LEED Gold certified property in the Maldives. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Maldivian culture with a visit to the Live Maldivian Village Museum or restore balance and harmony at the Medi Spa, a sanctuary for the body, mind, and soul, set overwater with stunning views of the eastern coast.

The Ocean Suites at Heritance Aarah - 360 Virtual Tour