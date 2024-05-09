PredictWind Reveals New PredictCurrent App: Advancing Tidal Current Technology
PredictCurrent App sets a new standard in tidal mapping, covering 90% of global coastlines, providing unmatched precision, resolution, and coverage.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PredictWind, a New Zealand company renowned for precision weather data, introduces the PredictCurrent App, a cutting-edge solution for accessing detailed marine current data. The app offers a streamlined interface and quick-view dashboard, allowing users to conveniently access wind, current, waves, and tide height data in one place. Animated maps provide extensive detail on tidal currents, setting a new standard in tidal current modeling.
— Jon Bilger, CEO
The new PredictCurrent app allows users to visualize tidal currents with utmost precision, using detailed tidal current maps covering 90% of the world's coastlines. With a dedicated team of oceanographers ensuring accuracy and resolution, users can rely on this specialized app for informed decision-making.
"The launch of the PredictCurrent App marks a pivotal moment in marine navigation technology. Our dedicated team has spared no effort in providing mariners worldwide with unparalleled access to comprehensive current data, fostering safer navigation and informed decision-making on the seas. We're thrilled to be at the forefront of enhancing maritime safety and empowering users with unprecedented insights." - Jon Bilger, CEO of PredictWind.
The app allows users to visualize tidal currents in extreme detail, supported by ultra-high-resolution models that cover areas characterized by complex bathymetry and high tidal flows. This provides incomparable accuracy at 100m resolution. Supported by a 400m resolution within 90 km of the coast and a 4km resolution extending up to 600 km offshore, users can see tidal flows anywhere in the world and confidently make decisions.
"The PredictCurrent model has undergone rigorous testing against tidal current observation stations and other models on the market, demonstrating an excellent correlation for accuracy, meaning users can trust PredictCurrent to provide reliable and precise data for informed decision-making," added Jon.
Backed by PredictWind forecasts, the app provides accurate marine weather forecasts in a table format, including weather warnings, tidal current flows, tide times, and atmospheric parameters. Users also benefit from tidal currents, sea temperature maps, wind, and wave displays.
For more information about PredictCurrent, visit www.predictcurrent.com
About PredictWind
PredictWind is a global leader in maritime weather technology, providing innovative solutions for sailors, mariners, and watersport enthusiasts. The company's commitment to accuracy and usability has positioned it as a trusted provider in the maritime weather forecasting industry.
