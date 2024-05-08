chatQR.ai Launches AI Powered Voice Assistant to Create More Human Like Interactive Ordering Experiences

chatQR.ai, launches its chatQR AI Voice Assistant. Voice recognition AI techniques create an intuitive ordering experience for consumer facing storefronts.

With chatQR.ai any business big or small can leverage new AI enabled natural language ordering to speedup customer interaction while increasing customer satisfaction.” — TJ Keating chatQR.ai Cheif Commercial Officer

LOS ALTOS, CA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- chatQR.ai, a leading innovator in AI-driven voice enabled solutions, announces the launch of its new product: chatQR AI Voice Assistant. This new platform combines voice recognition technology with the latest Large Language Model (LLM) AI techniques, creating an intuitive QR code ordering experience.

chatQR AI Voice Assistant is a complete stand-alone AI enabled ordering system that is ready to deploy today. Also chatQR AI solutions can be seamlessly integrated with existing point of sales systems, including web, mobile, phone, drive-thru, and kiosk ordering platforms. First example use-cases have been in the restaurant industry but the solution is general and can be used in any ordering or point of sales application.

How it works:

Interactive Conversations: Customers can now place orders using conversational voice commands. chatQR AI Voice Assistant engages in friendly, human-like interactions making old frustrating interactive voice systems obsolete.

Efficiency and Accuracy: The chatQR AI Voice Assistant ensures precise order capture, reducing manual input and minimizing mistakes. It’s like having a seasoned server taking orders 24/7. Restaurants experience faster order processing, shorter wait times, and customers experience improved and more confident ordering experiences.

Bottom Line: chatQR AI Voice Assistant handles peak hours easily, allowing staff to focus on other critical tasks improving throughput, with fewer errors yielding better bottom-line results.

Also, chatQR.ai is now launching its chatQR.ai integration management application suite on the Apple App Store for IOS and the Google Play Store for Android. The chatQR AI Voice Assistant point of sales solution is available now at chatQR.ai.

