On-demand Logistics Market Estimated to Exhibit 20.8% CAGR through 2031

on-demand logistics market

The growth of the global on-demand logistics market is propelling, due to expansion of e-commerce industry globally

Expansion of the e-commerce industry globally and the increase in demand for fast delivery of packages drive the global on-demand logistics market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expansion of the e-commerce industry globally and the increase in demand for fast delivery of packages drive the growth of the global 𝐎𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, development of aerial delivery drones that function smoothly in geographically challenging areas is likely to present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13912

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟐.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟖𝟎.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

The growing adoption of multimodal transportation along with the rise in international retailing is the primary factor for the growth of the on-demand logistics market in the retail sector. In addition, the growing disposable income coupled with increasing purchasing power of consumers is expected to drive the demand for retail on-demand logistics services, thereby boosting the market in the retail segment. Moreover, the growing e-commerce industry, increasing usage of smartphones and rapid internet penetration are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., Flirtey Holdings, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Dropoff, Inc., DSV A/S, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Power Link Expedite Corporation, A1 SameDay Delivery Service, Inc., Jet Delivery, Inc.

The growth of the global on-demand logistics market is propelling, due to expansion of e-commerce industry globally, and increase in demand for fast delivery of packages. However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of aerial delivery drones that function smoothly in geographically challenging areas is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/47e29a8741c6bb029d70f9bcbe4659df

Based on end user, the B2C segment held the largest market share of nearly half of global on-demand logistics market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the fact that the exchange of services or products in B2C becomes easier, which eventually leads to the growth of the segment. Moreover, the increased online purchasing activities across the globe has also enabled companies to develop quick product delivery model, which catalyze the growth of the segment.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, capturing nearly one-third of the global on-demand logistics market share, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The increase in online shopping activities and the need for product delivery within a shorter time span have made companies to offer same day on-demand delivery services to local customers, which has supplemented the growth of the market in the region. However, the market in North America is likely to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for foreign goods in different parts of the region acts as one of the major forces which supplements the growth of the market across the region. Moreover, the rise in adoption of e-commerce among the higher spending power population, surge in investments by companies on same-day delivery of consumer goods, and integrated use of technology in express delivery operations are major factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13912

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global on-demand logistics market during the forecast period. The increase in the online shopping activities followed by the need for the availability of products within a shorter time span has enabled the companies to offer same day on-demand delivery services to local customers, which has supplemented the growth of the market across the region. Moreover, the increased income of the consumers has also increased the demand for availability of products, which has also supplemented the growth of the market across the region.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By service type, the value added services segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the healthcare segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-user, the B2C segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-party-logistics-3pl-market-to-reach-1-789-94-bn-globally-by-2027-at-7-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301097691.html

Energy Logistics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-logistics-market-to-reach-1-383-7-bn-globally-by-2031-at-14-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301619001.html

Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/05/18/2231335/0/en/Europe-Cold-Chain-Logistics-Market-to-Generate-79-16-Billion-by-2025-Says-Allied-Market-Research.html

U.S. Third-Party Logistics Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/689665829/u-s-third-party-logistics-market-is-poised-to-reach-1-028-24-billion-growing-at-a-9-3-cagr-by-2032