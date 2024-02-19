U.S. Third-Party Logistics Market is poised to reach $1,028.24 billion, growing at a 9.3% CAGR by 2032

U.S. Third-Party Logistics Market

By mode of transport, the airways segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth rate in the U.S. third-party logistics system market in the near future.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Third-Party Logistics Market size was estimated at $ 435.43 billion in 2022, and is projected to garner $ 1028.24 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2032. Third-party logistics (3PL), in the supply chain management of a company, is a third-party business operated by manufacturers to provide fulfilment services and distribute products of the company. These services consist of warehousing, integrated operations, and transportation services, which are scaled according to customer needs and market conditions. Logistics service providers are responsible for the delivery of goods from manufacturers to consumers.

The U.S. third-party logistics market is bifurcated into mode of transport, service type, and industry. On the basis of mode of transport, the market is classified into railway, roadway, waterways, and airways. On the basis of service type, the U.S. 3PL industry is categorized into dedicated contract carriage (DCC), domestic transportation management, international transportation management, warehousing & transportation, and others. By industry, the market is divided on the basis of technological, automotive, retailing, elements, food & beverage, and healthcare.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐀.𝐏. 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫-𝐌𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐤

𝐂.𝐇. 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐃𝐁 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫

𝐃𝐇𝐋 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

𝐃𝐒𝐕

𝐆𝐄𝐎𝐃𝐈𝐒

𝐊𝐮𝐞𝐡𝐧𝐞+𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐥

𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐄𝐱

𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜

The e-commerce logistics industry includes many elements, such as transportation, value-added services, and warehousing, of which logistics represents a significant part of the industry. Customers expect a high level of omnichannel delivery service, with the advent of e-commerce and next-day delivery promises. Companies that provide international deliveries typically work with two or three dozen delivery partners specializing in different geographic areas.

Large e-commerce companies, such as Amazon, have huge in-house teams that act as their third-party logistics. They spend a lot of money and effort managing, controlling, and improving their logistics. Furthermore, an increase in cross-border e-commerce activities and the growth of e-commerce start-ups are expected to drive the demand for the United States third-party logistics market.

The growth of the U.S. third-party logistics market is being driven by an increase in global trading activity, the development of the e-commerce industry, and the expansion of the manufacturing sector. However, manufacturers' lack of control over logistics services and security concerns impede market growth. On the contrary, the increased use of IT solutions and software, as well as the increase in demand for consumer electronics, are expected to provide profitable growth opportunities for the market.

In 2022, the manufacturing sector contributed $2.3 trillion to the country’s GDP amounting to 11.4 % of total GDP. From 1996 to 2021, the country witnessed a CAGR of 2.1% in its manufacturing sector. However, in recent years, the country has seen a minute decline in its manufacturing sector, majorly due to rise in inflation, disruption in supply chain, COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, as compared to other countries across the world the U.S. has seen a stable market growth in manufacturing sector. The stable growth in the manufacturing industry is anticipated to drive the market expansion for third-party logistics market in the United States.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By service type, the warehousing and transportation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the market in the near future.

By industry, the technological segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth rate in the U.S. 3PL market in the near future.

