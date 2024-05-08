Electron Microscope Market is projected to reach US$4.121 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 7.58%
The electron microscope market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.58% from US$2.469 billion in 2022 to US$4.121 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the electron microscope market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.58% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$4.121 billion by 2029.
The key growth drivers to propel the electron microscope market during the forecasted period are:
• The growth in research and development processes across different businesses and educational institutes for innovation and growth of technology is driving the demand for electron microscopes in the market. Modern technology analytical instruments like electron microscopes are widely used in the research and development of different sectors like nanotechnology, microbiology, material science, and others. Hence, the growth in these sectors in their research and development is contributing to the growth of the electron microscope market.
• Also, one of the contributing factors that raise the demand for electron microscopes in the market is the growing number of investments made by the government and several private enterprises in different research and development projects across the globe that involve the use of electron microscopes for research.
The government with growth in economies and GDPs in different regions is significantly investing in the development and innovations of different sectors to stay up to date with the technologies. These industries widely include the need for electron microscopes for detailed and efficient research results. Therefore, the growth in government initiatives for the growth of research and development is predicted to fuel the electron microscope market.
The electron microscope market, by product type, is divided into three types- scanning electron microscope, transmission electron microscope, and reflection electron microscope. Each type of electron microscope has its use case to satisfy the needs of different end-users. The scanning electron microscope, for instance, is used in biological research for forming high-resolution images with the use of electrons which then is used to conduct research based on that image. The availability of different types of products for the electron microscope is expected to propel growth in the market.
The electron microscope market, by application, is divided into three types- material sciences, life sciences, and nanotechnology. The different applications and use cases for different end-user needs can be catered to using this electron microscope. The life sciences for instance use the electron microscope to study the biology of different living organisms including microorganisms that can be seen through this electron microscope. Hence, the availability of different applications of electron microscopes for different end-user needs is expected to propel growth in the electron microscope market.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the electron microscope market during the forecasted period as this region has growing investments and a need for research and development projects in the region with growing economies like India and China. The availability of low-cost labor and materials for the research in the region coupled with growth in infrastructure for these research centers in the region due to growing government initiatives are the factors responsible for the significant growth in demand for the electron microscope market in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the electron microscope market, such as Nikon Metrology Inc., ZEISS Germany, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Joel Ltd., Tescan Osray Holdings A.S, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Hirox Europe Ltd., and COXEM CO., Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the electron microscope market using the following criteria:
• By Product Type
o Scanning Electron Microscope
o Transmission Electron Microscope
o Reflection Electron Microscope
• By Application
o Material Sciences
o Lifesciences
o Nanotechnology
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Nikon Metrology Inc.
• ZEISS Germany
• Thermo Fischer Scientific
• Joel Ltd.
• Tescan Osray Holdings A.S
• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
• Hirox Europe Ltd.
• COXEM CO., Ltd
