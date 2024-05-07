Army Reserve welcomes new command sergeant major

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. –

A new chapter in the U.S. Army Reserve began as Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty took the reins from Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo in a change of responsibility ceremony, May 3, 2024.

Lombardo served as the command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve since June 2020. He is returning to his civilian position with the New York City Police Department.

During the ceremony, Lombardo highlighted some of the priorities and accomplishments that he saw come to fruition. “From training, to resourcing, to equipping, we are preparing our warfighters for what that really means,” he reflected on his time in the position. Lombardo continued, “And I'm proud to say that the team has done an extraordinary job moving the needle - we are absolutely "shaping tomorrow."

U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve, Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, expressed gratitude to Lombardo for his dedication to the Reserve mission and its Soldiers. “When you think about a Soldier that leads from the front, you’re looking at him…I can say without reservation that we could not have done it without each other.”

As the 15th Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, Betty will be the principal enlisted advisor to the Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, and other senior Army leaders on regulations, policies and quality of life issues related to nearly 178,000 Army Reserve Soldiers.

Betty shared some of the impactful experiences he encountered when meeting with Soldiers who are new to the Army. He felt a great deal of pride in showing them that anything is possible. Even though they may be a private right now, becoming a sergeant major could be in their future. He stressed that collaboration across generations with these young Soldiers is important to building a stronger force for tomorrow. He noted that every individual can be an agent for change.

Betty also challenged Reserve Soldiers to remain true to their roots and maintain a sense of humility. “Never keep your head so far in the sky that you fail to keep your feet on the ground.”

Prior to this selection, Betty served as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Deputy Commanding General (U.S. Army Reserve). He began his career with the United States Army in April 1988.Throughout his military career, Betty has served in every enlisted leadership position, from Team Leader to Command Sergeant Major. He has also served as a Senior Logistics NCO, First Sergeant, and Operations Sergeant.

His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (2), Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2), Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (4), Army Achievement Medal (3), National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” device, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (with numeral 6), Army Commendation Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi) and Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kuwait).

Betty is currently employed with New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority as a Senior Director within Construction and Development. He is a native of Kingston, Jamaica.